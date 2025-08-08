What To Expect At A Herrington Carmichael Trainee Solicitor Assessment Centre

Every year, we meet some of the most talented and driven individuals looking to begin their legal careers as a trainee solicitor. If you've been invited to an assessment centre with us at Herrington Carmichael, it means you've already stood out. You're part of a curated group of applicants who have passed multiple stages and who share a genuine motivation to join the legal profession.

We see this experience not as a test to trip you up, but as a chance to get to know you, your potential, and how you might thrive here.

A Collaborative Experience

From the outset, we design the assessment centre to be collaborative, not competitive. We want to see how you communicate, problem-solve, and work in a team. This is about getting the best out of everyone, not trying to outshine your peers.

You'll have opportunities to demonstrate how you contribute, how you support others, and how you share ideas. That's what we value and what we're looking for. It reflects the way we work as a firm, and the kind of people who succeed here.

A Friendly, Engaging, and Stimulating Atmosphere

The assessment centre is designed to be high-energy, engaging, and above all, enjoyable. You'll face an intellectual challenge that needs dissecting, but in an environment where we genuinely want to see you at your best. We're not looking for the loudest person in the room. We're looking for the real you.

Our facilitators are there to guide and observe, but also to interact. Don't be afraid to have a conversation, ask questions, and show your personality. The more you bring your authentic self to the table, the better we can understand both your abilities and how you might align with the way we work.

The Schedule: What the Experience Looks Like

Here's a rough outline of what to expect:

Welcome Talk: A short introduction to set the tone, explain the day, and give you a sense of who we are.

A short introduction to set the tone, explain the day, and give you a sense of who we are. Icebreaker: Something informal to get conversation flowing.

Something informal to get conversation flowing. Group Exercise: Where we see your problem solving and approach to collaboration.

Where we see your problem solving and approach to collaboration. Individual Exercise: A chance for you to work through something independently and showcase your thinking.

A chance for you to work through something independently and showcase your thinking. Office Tour: An opportunity to see our environment and get a sense of where your future might unfold.

An opportunity to see our environment and get a sense of where your future might unfold. Hosted Lunch: You'll see members of the recruitment team and trainees. It's informal but still a valuable chance to ask questions and make connections.

The whole assessment centre runs for around four hours. It's short enough to keep the energy up, but long enough for us to get a well-rounded view of your strengths and personality.

Top Tips to Succeed at Your Assessment Centre

You've already made a great impression to be invited, but here are four ways you can make the most of the assessment centre:

1. Do Your Research

Understand our values, our services, and what makes us different. This shows in how you talk to us and how you respond to the tasks.

2. Be Yourself

Yes, we want you to be professional, but don't feel you have to perform. If something feels over-rehearsed or inauthentic, it can raise questions for us. We're looking for a natural fit, and that's easiest to find when you're just being you.

3. Support Others

There are plenty of training contract vacancies to go around. You're not in a one-seat race. Encouraging your peers and working well with others will reflect well on you and is far more likely to lead to success.

4. Practise the Basics

Like many firms, we include assessments to test verbal reasoning, pattern recognition, vocabulary, and comprehension. Spend some time practising these, via free online tests so you feel confident going in.

