NextGen Talks: Perfect Preparation (Podcast)

Welcome to Season 4 of our NextGen Talks podcast series.

In Episode 2, we are thrilled to welcome one of the world's leading big wave surfers, Freddy Olander. In our conversation, Freddy shares his incredible journey from a career in business administration to conquering some of the planet's most challenging waves. We delve into the pivotal moments that inspired his dramatic career shift and what it truly means to surf professionally.

We also discuss the role of resilience in overcoming challenges, the significance of having a reliable and supportive team during competitions and how Freddy makes calculated, risk-based decisions when selecting the perfect wave.

Tune in for an inspiring conversation that highlights the dedication, strategy and passion required to excel in the world of big wave surfing.

Co-authored by Freddy Olander, Big Wave Surfer

