Clio In 2025: A New Era For Legal Work

2025 was the year that legal work became connected.

As AI moved from novelty to necessity in most industries, Clio led the technological shift in the legal space, defining a new era of innovation and collaboration.

From closing landmark acquisitions to launching the legal industry's first Intelligent Legal Work Platform, Clio's focus in 2025 was on AI, enterprise tools, and making the whole ecosystem unlock smarter and faster ways for lawyers to work. We invested heavily in strengthening connections between research, drafting, firm data, and client outcomes.

Most importantly, we kept our vision fixed on our ultimate goals: building technology that helps legal professionals do their best work and transforming the legal experience for all.

A landmark year of growth, deals, and investments

For Clio, 2025 was a year of unprecedented growth, driven by strategic deals and acquisitions that fundamentally reshaped the legaltech landscape.

vLex acquisition

In June, Clio announced a definitive agreement to acquire vLex, completing the deal in November. At US$1 billion, this was the largest M&A acquisition in legaltech history.

By combining Clio's legal operating system with vLex's legal AI, powered by one of the world's largest legal databases, lawyers can now move from research to case strategy to drafting, all within seamlessly connected workflows.

Now Clio brings together the business and practice of law, enabling lawyers to spend more time on strategy and client service, rather than juggling a web of separate tools.

ShareDo acquisition

In March, Clio officially entered the enterprise legal market with the strategic acquisition of ShareDo (now Clio Operate), the leading legal work management platform for large law firms.

Clio Operate has become the product foundation for our new enterprise division, Clio for Enterprise (more on that below), providing legal case management solutions for large law firms and corporate legal departments.

Series G funding

In November, Clio completed a Series G funding round, raising US$500 million at a US$5 billion valuation. This investment not only underscores the confidence of the world's top investors in Clio's financial performance but also accelerates our goal of defining the next era of legal technology by fueling long-term product innovation and global market expansion.

Clio Ventures' investment in Definely

Clio's investment arm, Clio Ventures, backed UK-based legaltech company Definely in its US$30 million Series B funding round.

Definely provides AI-powered drafting and contract review solutions, which allows legal teams to accelerate tasks like document creation and analysis.

This investment reflects Clio's broader strategy of ensuring that lawyers don't just use the best tools but rather connected ecosystems that improve overall efficiency and outcomes. In the future, all Clio users will be able to integrate Definely into their existing workflows through our extensive app ecosystem.

All these announcements underscore the amount of industry-defining innovation that happened at Clio in the span of a single year, and how we were able to expand the practice of legal work by connecting research, drafting, firm data, and client outcomes across Clio's platform.

Introducing the Intelligent Legal Work Platform

In 2025, Clio launched the Intelligent Legal Work Platform, a new solution and legaltech product category that brings AI to every part of legal work. Its flagship workspace, Clio Work, unifies working on matters, research, and drafting into a single AI-powered workflow, helping lawyers move seamlessly from insight to action without switching between different product ecosystems.

What is Clio Work?

Clio Work is the legal industry's first AI-powered workspace designed to turn siloed tasks into connected workflows. It was launched in 2025 to help lawyers save time, reduce errors, and focus on higher-value work, such as strategy and client service.

Traditional legal workflow (pre-2025) Intelligent Legal Work Platform (post-2025) Research is a separate step using standalone tools Research, analysis, and strategy happen inside Clio Work with matter context already available Search results depend on knowing what to ask for The system surfaces not only what is searched for but also relevant sources that were previously unknown Legal data lives in silos outside case management AI draws directly from documents, deadlines, tasks, notes, and communications already in Clio Manage Requires manual uploading or briefing before research No need to upload files or brief the system; the platform automatically knows the context of matters Keyword or Boolean searches constrain results Natural language understanding delivers precise, cited research grounded in law Drafting and analysis are separate tasks AI creates timelines, analyzes documents, and generates outlines, memos, and arguments within the same workspace Knowledge is hard to reuse and often forgotten Insights and outputs save back into matters, compounding firm knowledge over time Disjointed practice management and research tools One unified platform that connects matter data with a global law library and AI-powered workflows Frequent context switching slows momentum Continuous workflow reduces interruptions and accelerates progress Result: More context switching, manual work, and fragmented systems Result: A continuous, context-aware workflow that reduces switching and accelerates legal work

Clio Duo evolved into Manage AI

In 2025, Clio Duo, Clio Manage's AI assistant, expanded to more countries and became available in Canada. At ClioCon 2025, in November, it also got a complete feature refresh and evolved into Manage AI.

Manage AI represents a significant shift in AI-powered workflows, from automating routine administrative tasks, to surfacing actionable insights contextualized to specific matters and clients, to keeping work unified across teams.

Clio for Enterprise

In 2025, Clio launched a new dedicated enterprise division, Clio for Enterprise, to serve the needs of large legal teams and corporate legal departments that often have complex workflows and need to integrate with dozens of existing tools.

Clio for Enterprise is a suite of best-in-class solutions: Clio Operate is a highly customizable work management platform, Vincent by Clio makes enterprise-grade legal AI analysis possible, Clio Library enables in-depth legal research, and Clio Docket provides industry-leading litigation intelligence.

How did Clio expand into enterprise legal technology in 2025?

Clio expanded into enterprise legal technology by launching Clio for Enterprise, a new enterprise division and a suite of products for large law firms, including Clio Operate, Vincent by Clio, Clio Library, and Clio Docket.

Capital and payments reimagined

Clio's innovations in 2025 extended beyond legal workflows to address financial friction as well. This year, Clio introduced two significant advances in financial services offerings:

Pay Later with Affirm gives approved clients the flexibility to pay legal fees over time in predictable installments. This innovation removes financial barriers for clients while improving firms' cash flow and expanding market reach.

gives approved clients the flexibility to pay legal fees over time in predictable installments. This innovation removes financial barriers for clients while improving firms' cash flow and expanding market reach. Clio Capital provides a fast, reliable capital advance program that supports firms in managing cash flow and confidently investing in growth opportunities. Together with Pay Later with Affirm, it helps firms operate more smoothly and invest in their future.

App integration ecosystem

Clio's app directory continued to grow and thrive in 2025, with partners and tools that enhance workflows and extend the reach of Clio products.

Clio's annual Integration Awards highlighted the most innovative apps driving the future of legaltech and leveraging AI and data. Standout integrations and Integration Award winners included:

Vera (Best New App) features an AI-powered timeline builder that extracts key dates from legal documents and syncs them to your Clio calendar.

Clearbrief (Best Practice of Law App) offers an AI citation assistant that finds, verifies, and formats citations from discovery files directly in Microsoft Word, connecting research to drafting.

CollBox (Best Business of Law App) automates collections and improves accounts receivable, ensuring firms can focus on lawyering instead of chasing payments.

These innovative integrations strengthen the entire platform, saving time, reducing manual work, and helping legal teams focus on strategic work and delivering exceptional client service.

ClioCon 2025

Bringing together 2,700 in-person and 2,600 virtual attendees, ClioCon 2025 in Boston wasn't just another conference but a true showcase of the future of legal work. ClioCon also offered a preview of where the industry expects to be in 2026 and beyond, setting the stage for the next era of legal work.

Highlights of ClioCon 2025 included:

The momentum is already building for next year. With a community pushing the industry forward and a platform growing in capability and impact, we're excited to look ahead. In 2026, ClioCon returns to Boston on October 26–27. Get your tickets now before the price goes up.

The science behind smarter law: 2025 Legal Trends Report

The 2025 Legal Trends Report revealed a clear and compelling theme: technology, especially AI, is fundamentally rewiring how legal work gets done.

Backed by insights from an industry-first neurological study of legal professionals, the report explored how connected technology can significantly improve firm performance while reducing cognitive strain from managing scattered data and tools. Firms adopting AI-powered tools are seeing efficiency gains, stronger financial performance, and better client communication.

Companion reports for solo and small law firms and mid-sized firms surfaced important differences in adoption. While solo and small firms are lagging behind their larger counterparts in AI usage, mid-sized firms are leading the way, with nearly all now using AI in some capacity in their practice.

These insights reinforce why Clio is investing heavily in AI, research, and enterprise capabilities. The data makes it clear: the future of legal work belongs to firms that integrate technology into their workflow. Clio is building the infrastructure to bring that future to the present.

Recognition, culture, and impact

For Clio, 2025 was a year of recognition, growth, and giving back.

Awards and rankings: Clio was named to Fortune's The Future 50 List for the second consecutive year, appeared on the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 list for the second year in a row, earned the 2025 Innovator of the Year by CIX Summit, and won a Stevie® Award for Sales & Customer Service. In G2's Summer 2025 awards, Clio captured 35 badges and earned Grid Leader in five legal software categories.

Culture and employer recognition: Clio's commitment to people and culture was recognized with a Platinum designation by Canada's Best Managed Companies and being named as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures" for 2025. Clio was also recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People and as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2026.

Community and philanthropy: Clio contributed US$3 million to UBC Sauder's Powerhouse Project, supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in Canada by helping to create long-term opportunities for students, startups, and the business community.

Together, these achievements, paired with our investment in people and community, underscore that Clio is building a company designed not just to last, but to lead the future of the legal profession.

Powered by people: leadership and team milestones

It wouldn't be a Clio 2025 recap without highlighting some of the people behind our progress. This year, Clio strengthened its leadership and global team with key additions, including John Foreman who joined as Chief Product Officer to drive Clio's product strategy and delivery, and Luke Slan, appointed as General Manager, Canada, supporting expansion in our home market.

As part of the vLex acquisition, Clio also welcomed new additions to the leadership team:

Lluis Faus as Strategic Advisor & Interim Chief Content Officer

Angel Faus as VP, Engineering

Ed Walters as VP, Legal Innovation & Strategy

Hugo Ruiz-Taboada as VP, Finance

Nina Jack as GM, US Enterprise

Betty Argiles as VP, Enterprise Strategy

Our continued growth across global teams ensures that we can not only meet but get ahead of the evolving needs of legal professionals and spearhead responsible legal innovation.

Looking ahead: 2026 and beyond

In 2026, Clio will be focused on building the next era of legal work. We'll continue deepening the Intelligent Legal Work Platform, scaling our enterprise offerings, and advancing responsible, legal-specific AI innovation.

Community will remain central to everything we do, including ClioCon 2026, ongoing research, and strategic partnerships.

As we enter this next chapter, our focus remains the same: to build technology that helps legal professionals operate with greater clarity, confidence, and connection. In 2026, we'll work on even more opportunities for shaping what the future of legal work could look like—together.

