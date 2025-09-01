Retail Law Roundup: August 2025

Welcome to our retail law roundup, where we share legal updates for retailers and brands.
This month, River Island had its restructuring plan sanctioned by the High Court despite failing to convince all of its creditors of its turnaround plans. Our first article looks at how the retail sector is utilising restructuring plans and the criticism associated with them.
We also look at:
- The proposed ban on upwards only rent reviews.
- The rise of AI shopping.
- Navigating the new CTSI guidance: What businesses need to know.
- Individualised pricing: opportunities and challenges for businesses.
- The implications of the Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025 for online marketplaces.
- How the UK's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Packaging will impact fashion retailers.
- The possible retail impact of the Supreme Court case relating to car finance.
