Repeated Failures In Scan Interpretation Is Costing Lives, Ombudsman Warns (9 April 2025)

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has issued a stark warning about ongoing and repeated failures in the reading and interpretation of diagnostic scans—failings that are continuing to harm patients and, tragically, cost lives.

Four years after publishing a report urging reform in how medical imaging is used in diagnosis, the Ombudsman has now revealed that similar mistakes are still happening across the NHS. Since that initial report, the PHSO has upheld or partially upheld over 40 cases where scan-related failings led to severe consequences for patients.

The most frequent issues include:

Failure to identify abnormalities on X-rays, CT scans, or MRIs

Delays in performing or interpreting scans

A lack of appropriate follow-up once scan results are available

These failures are not without consequence. In one case, a patient experienced a 10-month delay in receiving a cancer diagnosis, severely impacting their chances of survival. In another, serious pelvic sepsis went undiagnosed, leading to an avoidable death. In yet another, a missed ankle fracture resulted in an unnecessary operation.

The Ombudsman has called for a stronger culture of accountability and learning when such incidents occur, to avoid repeating the same critical errors.

At Duncan Lewis Solicitors, our Clinical Negligence team regularly supports clients who have suffered due to diagnostic failures. These errors can have life-altering—or even life-limiting consequences. When a patient experiences such failures they deserve answers and redress.

If you or a loved one has been affected by a misread scan or delayed diagnosis, you may be entitled to bring a claim. Our specialist solicitors can guide you through the process with sensitivity and determination, ensuring your voice is heard.

