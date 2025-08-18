ARTICLE
18 August 2025

Strengthening NHS Management: A Legal Perspective On New Proposals To Enhance Patient Safety And Professionalism

BJ
Browne Jacobson

Contributor

Browne Jacobson logo

Social and environmental impact are at the top of the business agenda. At Browne Jacobson, we’ve always worked across business and society, and this expertise sets us apart. Here, we champion fairness, make the complex simple and forge connections between clients to find creative solutions. This is how we improve outcomes for every person, community and business we serve.

Law needs all voices to reflect the society it serves. We’re working towards social mobility, diversity and inclusion in our firm and our profession. And we’re focusing on well-being and individuality so that all our people can thrive.

Explore Firm Details
The UK government has recently unveiled a series of proposals aimed at reforming the management structure within the NHS.
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Hannah McNulty

The UK government has recently unveiled a series of proposals aimed at reforming the management structure within the NHS.

These proposals, published by the Department of Health and Social Care in July 2025, seek to introduce a regulatory framework for NHS managers akin to those existing for clinical professionals, such as doctors and nurses.

This initiative could potentially mark a significant shift in how NHS management misconduct is handled, aiming to bolster patient safety and organisational transparency.

Legal framework and proposals

Under the new proposals, NHS managers found guilty of serious misconduct will face stringent measures including a potential ban from holding senior NHS roles. This move is part of a broader government strategy to professionalise NHS management, ensuring leaders who fail to uphold professional standards are held accountable.

The proposed statutory barring system specifically targets board-level directors and their direct reports within NHS bodies. Further legislation will empower the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) to disbar senior NHS leaders who engage in serious misconduct.

This represents a significant step towards aligning the accountability mechanisms of NHS managers with those of clinical staff, thereby fostering a uniform standard of conduct across the health service.

Protection for whistleblowers

A pivotal aspect of the proposals is the enhanced protection for whistleblowers. The government's stance underscores a commitment to fostering a culture of openness and honesty within the NHS.

By safeguarding whistleblowers and ensuring that those who attempt to silence them are barred from NHS leadership, the proposals aim to encourage staff to report wrongdoing without fear of reprisal.

Regulatory and professional standards

The introduction of separate NHS England professional standards for managers is another cornerstone of the proposals. These standards are intended to establish a consistent, national set of expectations concerning management and leadership competency and conduct.

This move, coupled with the creation of a new college of executive and clinical leadership, is designed to attract, develop, and retain top leadership talent within the NHS.

Future implications

As legislation is introduced and the regulatory framework takes shape, the legal implications and operational impacts of these changes will become clearer. It will be essential for NHS boards and managers to stay informed of these developments to navigate the new standards and ensure compliance.

In anticipation of the proposals being implemented, organisations should take proactive steps including:

  • Updating disciplinary policies.
  • Updating Freedom to Speak Up policies.
  • Conducting swift and fair investigations, with clear consequences and accountability where allegations of misconduct are upheld.
  • Updating training content.

More broadly, NHS organisations should continue to foster an environment where voices are heard, concerns are taken seriously and the implications of falling below the expected standards is made clear to managers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Hannah McNulty
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More