Prescription Errors: Understanding The Risks And Your Legal Rights (2 September 2025)

Prescription errors are a preventable but distressingly common occurrence in healthcare. While systems are designed to ensure the safety and efficacy of prescribed medication, mistakes can still happen at various stages of the prescribing and dispensing process. Such errors can have serious consequences for patients, ranging from mild side effects to catastrophic injuries or even fatalities.

How Prescription Errors Happen

Prescription errors may arise in various ways. GPs, pharmacists, or hospital staff may overlook crucial details, such as a patient's allergy history or current medications. These lapses are often exacerbated by high workloads, rushed shifts, or incomplete patient records. In hospital settings, prescription issues frequently occur during shift handovers or when locum doctors unfamiliar with a patient's history provide out-of-hours care.

Errors might also involve incorrect dosages, drug interactions, or the dispensing of the wrong medication due to similar drug names or labelling issues.

The Consequences of Prescription Errors

The impact of a prescription error can range from minor discomfort to life-threatening complications. Common risks include severe side effects, dangerous drug interactions, or the exacerbation of existing health conditions. Certain high-risk medications—such as blood thinners, antidepressants, or anaesthetics—can pose significant threats if mismanaged.

In extreme cases, errors may lead to long-term health complications or fatalities. Bereaved families may be left seeking justice for loved ones lost due to negligent prescribing or dispensing.

Pursuing a Claim for Prescription Errors

Patients who have suffered due to prescription mistakes may be entitled to compensation. Under UK law, claims must be made within three years of the error or its diagnosis. For children, this period extends until their 21st birthday.

