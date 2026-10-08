Interviews Under Caution: Not A TV Drama, But Not A Formality Either

Welcome back to our series, “Responding to a Safety Incident – and Beyond”. This month, we look at one of the key moments during a regulatory investigation: the interview under caution.

A serious incident has occurred. The regulator is investigating. Then the letter arrives: an invitation to attend an interview under caution.

For many organisations, those words trigger alarm. They bring to mind police stations, dramatic questioning and the assumption that prosecution is inevitable. The reality is more nuanced. An interview under caution is serious, but it is not necessarily a crisis point. It is a stage in the investigation that needs calm, early and strategic handling.

1. The myth: it is not a TV drama

The phrase “interview under caution” can sound intimidating. However, in health and safety investigations, the process is often far removed from what people imagine. There may not be an interview at all. In some cases, an organisation may be invited to provide a written response under caution instead.

The lesson: an interview request is not the same as a charging decision. That said, organisations should not treat the request as a formality. What is said, not said or put in writing at this stage can matter.

2. Why it matters: the interview can shape the investigation

An interview under caution may be one of the last opportunities an organisation has to engage directly with regulators before key enforcement decisions are made.

The regulator may consider interview evidence alongside witness accounts, documents, photographs, expert reports and internal investigation material. A poorly prepared answer can therefore create difficulties. Inconsistencies may undermine credibility.

The risk: an interview can create problems that did not need to exist if the organisation has not reviewed the evidence, understood the issues and prepared its position. Conversely, a well-prepared response can help the regulator understand the wider factual context, and information that may not be obvious from the documentary record.

3. Your options: attendance is not always the only route

One of the most common misconceptions is that an interview under caution always means turning up on the day and answering every question asked. In practice, there are several possible approaches.

Depending on the circumstances, options may include:

attending an interview and answering questions;

providing a prepared written response;

answering some issues in writing and others orally; or

declining to attend, where appropriate.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The right approach will depend on the available evidence, the issues under investigation, the potential exposure of the organisation and any individuals involved, and the broader objectives of the response strategy.

4. How to prepare: start early and stay grounded in the evidence

Preparation should begin as soon as notification of an interview is received. Organisations should seek to understand the scope of the allegations, review the available evidence and develop a clear chronology of relevant events. Internal investigation findings, witness accounts, contemporaneous documents and regulator correspondence may all inform the response.

The practical point: good preparation is about understanding the evidence, the issues and the objective of the response.

5. The lesson: do not panic, but do not drift

An interview under caution does not mean that prosecution is inevitable. However, it may become an important part of the regulator’s decision-making process.

Even where prosecution follows, the response given under caution can still matter. It may help lay the foundation for a defence, support mitigation or demonstrate that the organisation approached the investigation responsibly.

The key takeaway:

By the time an interview under caution is requested, the response strategy should already be taking shape. Organisations that prepare early, understand their options and stay aligned with the evidence are far better placed to influence the course of the investigation.

In the next article in our series, we will consider what happens when a regulator decides to prosecute.