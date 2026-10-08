Family Appeals For Former Sellafield And ICI Wilton Colleagues To Help Investigation Into Asbestos-related Death

The widow of Stanley Rogers, who died from mesothelioma after working at Sellafield Nuclear Power Station and ICI Wilton Chemical Industries, is seeking former colleagues to provide crucial information about...

The widow of a man who died from mesothelioma is appealing for former colleagues to come forward with information that could help establish conditions he worked in and how he was exposed to asbestos during his career.

Stanley Rogers, who spent his working life as an engineer and instrument technician at Sellafield Nuclear Power Station, in Cumbria, and ICI Wilton Chemical Industries, in Teesside, died on 6 May 2025, just a few months after his shocking terminal diagnosis with the aggressive asbestos-related cancer.

His family, who are represented by Slater and Gordon, is now seeking information from anyone who worked alongside Stanley at Sellafield Nuclear Power Plant’s Calder Hall site from around 1970 until 1978, or at ICI Wilton between 1978 and 1981, who may be able to provide information about working conditions and how he was exposed to the hazardous material asbestos during that period. They are particularly keen to speak to those who have knowledge of maintenance, pipework repairs, or the removal of asbestos lagging during those periods.

Father-of-two Stanley began his career at Sellafield when he was around 17 years old, joining as an apprentice maintenance engineer before qualifying as an instrument technician. Working primarily at Calder Hall, his duties included installing, repairing and maintaining equipment across the reactor buildings, turbine halls, water treatment plant sand chlorine plants.

His family believes his work regularly brought him into contact with asbestos insulation in the course of this work at Sellafield. Stanley was routinely required to work and climb around lagged pipework and equipment, including removing and disturbing sections of lagging to gain access to areas requiring maintenance and repairs. Later, Stanley moved to ICI Chemicals at Wilton, where he continued working as an instrument technician maintaining industrial plant and equipment, carrying out similar duties around lagged steam pipes.

His family say he did not know he had been exposed to asbestos until he began suffering from lung problems in early 2025. Up until his diagnosis, Stanley was a stoic man who never complained and acted as the primary carer for his wife, Joanne, who lives with a severe physical disability. However, less than six months after his initial symptoms began, his chest condition deteriorated rapidly, and he passed away before is legal team could obtain his formal evidence.

Mesothelioma is an aggressive terminal cancer caused by historical asbestos exposure, with symptoms often not appearing for decades later. These can include chest pain that is often sharp or persistent, shortness of breath due to fluid buildup (pleural effusion), a dry, persistent cough that may worsen over time, lumps under the skin especially on the chest, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. In cases affecting the abdomen lining, symptoms can also include discomfort or pain in the belly area, belly swelling due to fluid accumulation or tumours, and nausea and vomiting.

Stanley's widow, Joanne Rogers, said the diagnosis came completely out of the blue, and the family were shocked by how quickly the disease took hold.

She said: “It wasn't even six months before Stanley died that he was diagnosed. He started having problems with his lungs in early 2025 and once he was diagnosed, he just went downhill so quickly.

"It was his chest. He was struggling to breathe and coughing all the time. One day he called an ambulance because he didn't know what was wrong with him. That wasn't like Stan at all as he never complained about anything. He must have suffered in silence for a long time, and it showed just how seriously ill he had become.

“The speed at which it happened was a total shock to all of us.”

Mrs Rogers said her husband's death had devastated the family.

She said: “We lost Stan far earlier than expected and I'm angry that he died from something that wasn't his fault. Stan was the kind of person who always followed the rules, he was conscientious in everything he did and took enormous pride in doing his job properly. It's cruel that this happened to such a nice man and that something from work all those years ago has taken him away from us.

“I miss him so very much. He was the most loyal family man you could ever wish to meet. We were married for 36 years, had two wonderful children and now have two grandchildren. He adored them all, and they absolutely adored him. He was a devoted husband, dad and grandad and he just did everything for his family.”

Joanne has lived with a rare inherited progressive disorder for more than 26 years that causes leg muscle weakness and tightness called Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. She said losing her husband of 36 years has left her facing enormous practical challenges.

She said: “I’m in a wheelchair and Stanley was my main carer. He did everything for me. He helped me with so many aspects of daily life. He helped me dress, bathe, drove me everywhere and looked after all the jobs around the home. Since losing him, it's incredibly difficult and I'm struggling without him. There are treatments and support that simply aren’t available on the NHS, and it's hard to afford the help I now need. Any legal settlement won't bring Stanley back, but it would make such a difference by making life a little easier and help me live independently.”

Joanne and her family have instructed a specialist industrial disease lawyer at Slater and Gordon to investigate the circumstances surrounding Stanley's illness and death. They now appealing for anyone who worked with Stanley at either the Sellafield or ICI Wilton will come forward with even the smallest recollection about working conditions, especially if they can recall asbestos being present or disturbed.

Joanne added: “If Stan had seen a witness appeal like this, I just know he would have wanted to help in any way he could. That's exactly the sort of man he was. That's why I'm asking people who worked with him to please get in touch. Even the smallest memory about the working conditions or the presence of asbestos could make all the difference.”

Simon Matthews, Senior Associate Solicitor specialising in asbestos and industrial disease claims at Slater and Gordon, said:

“Mesothelioma can take decades to develop after exposure to asbestos and, sadly, Stanley passed away before evidence could be obtained from him regarding the circumstances of how he came into contact with asbestos. This makes witness evidence particularly important in helping his family uncover what happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who worked at Sellafield Nuclear Power Station between 1970 and 1978, or ICI Chemicals Industries at Wilton between 1978 and 1981 and who can provide information about pipe removal, the presence and disturbance of asbestos-containing materials, maintenance projects or working conditions while working alongside Stanley during those periods.

“Even information that may seem minor or insignificant could prove vital in helping us establish the conditions workers were exposed to, and in securing the answers his family desperately needs.”

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