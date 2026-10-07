ARTICLE
7 October 2026

Employment Rights Act 2025: Key Changes For Employers This October

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Wedlake Bell

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October 2026 brings significant employment law reforms under the Employment Rights Act 2025, including extended tribunal time limits, enhanced trade union rights, and strengthened sexual harassment protections. Employers must prepare for new obligations around third-party harassment liability and workplace access for union representatives. Understanding these changes is crucial for updating policies and managing compliance risks.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Choy Lau and Kendal Youngblood

October marks the next phase of employment law reform under the Employment Rights Act 2025, with employers facing a number of important changes that could impact workplace policies, procedures and risk management.

Key changes

  • Time limits: The time limit for bringing a claim in the employment tribunal will be extended from 3 months to 6. Although this is subject to commencement legislation (and more details are needed), it is likely this will apply for causes of action which take place after 1 October 2026 only.
  • Trade union rights: A number of new trade union rights are expected to come into force from 30 October 2026, including a new right of access and a right to a statement of trade union rights.
    • New duty to inform staff of trade union rights: employers must provide workers with information about their right to join a trade union. The exact form is subject to further guidance.
    • Trade union access rights: independent unions gain new rights to access workplaces (including digital access) for recruitment, representation and organising purposes.
    • Expanded trade union protections: reforms to recognition processes, union representative rights, facility time and protection against detriment for taking industrial action.
  • Stronger sexual harassment obligations: the duty to prevent sexual harassment rises from taking “reasonable steps” to “all reasonable steps”.
  • Third-party harassment liability returns: employers may be liable for harassment of workers by clients, customers, contractors and other third parties unless they have taken all reasonable preventative steps.

What employers should be doing now

  • Review anti-harassment policies, training and reporting procedures.
  • Consider third-party harassment risk assessments.
  • Prepare onboarding processes for the new trade union rights statement.
  • Develop a protocol for responding to trade union access requests.
  • Factor longer tribunal limitation periods into internal pro

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Choy Lau
Choy Lau
Photo of Kendal Youngblood
Kendal Youngblood
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