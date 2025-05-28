The A&D Minute: The Future Of Aerostructures

The aerostructures segment has experienced challenging dynamics and several major M&A announcements, which have drawn the attention of the media, investors, and aerospace suppliers alike.

Aerostructures is a broad category, including the fuselage, wings, and related components, empennage, nacelle, and pylon.

The sector contains an array of players, including the aerospace primes, a handful of relatively large tier-1s, and an array of smaller tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers with more limited design capability and in-house IP. Primes have outsourced large swathes of activity over the past 20 years but have been forced to retain and bring back significant capability in-house.

Launch decisions for the next generation of passenger aircraft may be a way off, but questions are arising over the future of the aerostructures segment, potential business models, and how to survive and thrive.

Boeing's decision to acquire Spirit AeroSystems and a series of completed or planned divestments by large corporates such as Leonardo and Senior Aerospace have been accompanied by the aerospace sector's ongoing struggles to deliver the promised rate ramp-up.

The cascade of changes to tariff policies only adds to the uncertainties gripping the global supply chain.



Historical development of the segment

Aerostructures have evolved significantly over the last two decades.

Prior to the new millennium, activities were almost entirely integrated within the OEMs and were viewed as a core competency. OEMs controlled most of the value chain from detailed parts to final assembly, with some activities such as machining, sheet metal, and surface treatment outsourced to the supply chain on an 'extended workbench' basis.

From 2000-05, OEMs increasingly asked suppliers to take on larger and more integrated work packages, including the procurement of raw materials and supply inputs. Suppliers also took on a sizeable working capital burden, and a requirement to manage the complex planning and forecasting associated with firm/flexible orders.

After 2005, there was a shift to outsourcing complex major assemblies. OEMs divested aerostructures businesses that were no longer regarded as core in moves aimed at reducing costs and improving return on net assets. For example, Boeing sold what would become Spirit Aerosystems to Onex Corporation in 2005. Airbus spun off Premium Aerotec in 2008, Sogerma and Aerolia (later to become Stelia Aerospace) in 2006 and 2009, respectively, and explored the sale of these businesses before concluding in the wake of reduced demand following the global financial crisis and a lack of suitable (non-Private Equity) buyers, that they should remain subsidiaries. With the divestment of the aerostructures businesses, design was delegated to a set of tier-1 and super tier-1 players, alongside shared investment and risk, and the "risk sharing partner" model was born.

From 2010, aerostructures suppliers were able to generate levels of profitability that were comparable to the aerospace OEMs, with average EBIT margins at around 10%. However, there was increasing pressure from primes to source from low-cost countries (LCCs). Suppliers paid for the investment but shared the benefits. Regular waves of cost reduction followed, with global tenders and LCC pricing as standard. Aerostructures is a high-fixed-cost business, and suppliers were also asked to invest in capital equipment to enable the planned growth in deliveries from ~2018-19. Margins subsequently trended down towards 5%.



Then came the COVID-19 pandemic. The planned ramp-up did not materialize as aircraft were grounded, orders cancelled, and production nearly ground to a halt. Key skills were lost as experienced engineers left the workforce, and balance sheets became fragile as cash was run down and debt levels increased.



Current sector dynamics

Many aerostructures suppliers now find themselves in a precarious position. Once again, there is pressure from OEMs to ramp up production to deliver a backlog at historical highs, with Airbus seeking to achieve a monthly rate of ~75 per month on A320 family aircraft in 2027, and pressure to continuously reduce costs. However, significant supply-side constraints associated with labor and material shortages and disrupted logistics have constrained growth. This has been exacerbated by labor unrest and regulatory issues, resulting in significant uncertainty within the supply chain over the rates of production against which they should be planning.

To complicate matters further, production delays mean that airlines are being forced to maintain their existing fleets for longer, leading to growth in demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). Engine OEMs are being forced to allocate an increased share of production to the aftermarket at the expense of new build, further constraining the ramp-up. This works in favor of the engine OEMs, who are seeing a boom in MRO revenue. Aerostructures suppliers have very little exposure to the aftermarket, so they are seeing only the negative impact of delayed growth.

Margins have also been further squeezed due to increased raw material prices. With ~65% of the value of aerostructures materials comprising aluminum, titanium, and steel, the segment was hit hard as raw material prices grew in response to increased demand as the world came out of COVID-19, and harder when titanium prices spiked following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, while tier-1s are not able to pass price increases to OEMs via contractual set-up and buying power, they are typically forced to accept price rises by their smaller suppliers, which are financially at greater risk. Labor rates have also increased significantly in a high-inflationary environment. With some exceptions, aerostructures suppliers are typically not enabled contractually to pass through increases in raw material and labor costs to their customers.

The working capital requirement for aerostructures companies bolstering inventories in readiness for increased production is high. So is the cost of capital at a time of increased interest rates.

For many, the operational and financial pressure within the segment has proven to be too high. Several suppliers have been unable to deliver against the production plans being passed down to them. Financial distress has become increasingly common. Both investors and customers have lost patience and are exploring options, including the divestment of poor-performing aerostructures business units or, in some cases, the acquisition of aerostructures suppliers to preserve critical capability.

By 2024, for example, Spirit Aerosystems was making considerable losses and was dependent on cash infusions from Boeing and Airbus in the form of advance payments and non-interest-bearing credit. In July 2024, Boeing announced that it would acquire Spirit, with Airbus to take over operations relating to its own programs. Vertical integration was deemed necessary both financially and to secure the rate ramp-up and as part of Boeing's plans to address quality issues. The primes may be coming to the conclusion that vertical integration is the only solution for the current challenges with the aerostructures business model, and that, like most other transport industries (including automotive, rail, and shipping), the body should be retained in-house.



What's next for aerostructures?

While some are seeking to exit or vertically integrate, others still see opportunity in the outsourced business model. A number of investors are assessing the potential of consolidating the sector through acquisition to build a player with the scale and critical capability that would enable negotiating leverage on price with OEMs. The timing may be right to enter the market by gaining a position across key narrowbody and widebody programs, just when the sector may start to deliver the ramp-up that it has been aiming for, and with both raw material prices and interest rates stabilizing. However, this model appears challenging and would require robust operational and financial management to succeed.

Potential investors and incumbent aerostructures suppliers will need to take several measures to weather what remains of the storm and position themselves for a growth phase.

First, they will need to ensure a rigorous focus on delivery and quality to address legitimate concerns among OEMs over the performance of their suppliers. While responsibility for constrained supply is shared, there have been many examples of poor performance by aerostructures suppliers that have, in some cases, led OEMs to take capability back in-house or switch suppliers.

Although there remains some uncertainty over when a next-generation single-aisle aircraft will be launched, with many estimates shifting to the right, the Primes will want to select suppliers who have proven their ability to deliver at the rate and may consider further insourcing if the supply chain is not viewed as sufficiently capable.

Second, they should launch contractual renegotiation on price and payment terms, where relevant, to address low and, in some cases, negative margins and cash flow challenges. This will enable a distribution of risk and reward that benefits the entire supply chain through reduced disruption and improved stability.

To further improve margins, aerostructures suppliers should take action across the cost optimization levers available to them, ideally undertaken based on an understanding of potential risks and vulnerabilities within the supply chain, to ensure sufficient resilience and avoid further disruption.

Selling, general, and administrative optimization: Reviewing and benchmarking selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs vs. peers and industry best practice, including analysis of spans and layers to understand opportunities to optimize the organizational pyramid. Exploring opportunities for SG&A cost reduction and increased efficiency through a shift to shared services, business process outsourcing, centralization, or low-cost locations.

Procurement and supply chain improvement: Reviewing direct and indirect procurement spend to identify cost reduction opportunities. Assessing options for LCC sourcing. Assessing dual sourcing to consolidate spend with the most competitive suppliers. Applying technical levers, including value engineering, should-cost, and design-to-cost.

Digital capability maturity: Reviewing current capabilities against connectivity, IoT, analytics/AI, advanced automation, collaboration, and cybersecurity. Defining future state maturity bespoke to the business. Assessing organic and inorganic solutions for development and deployment. Creating a robust plan to manage data and remediate.



Aerostructures suppliers should also improve working capital and inventory management. This should focus on the systematic underlying drivers embedded within the organization, rather than traditional 'quick win' measures such as faster collections and slower payments that are more likely to evaporate. Working capital improvement measures should address root causes and incorporate fundamental policy, process, and cultural change. Focus areas should include inventory planning and ordering, supply chain management, manufacturing processes, production lead time, customer discipline, and cash culture, among others.

Both aerostructures suppliers and OEMs should collaborate to improve planning and transparency (including S&OP) of demand, supply, and risk across the supply chain. This should include a realistic re-baselining of planned deliveries and the introduction of effective supply chain 'control towers' to provide visibility of operational and financial performance, identify capability gaps and risks, and enable decision-making on interventions. The most mature organizations are moving towards supply chain digital ecosystems, leveraging digital twin capability to automate planning from raw materials to assembly and test.

Where potential issues are identified, aerostructures organizations should consider deploying task forces of cross-functional experts to work with their suppliers to contain operational problems and address root causes.

Finally, aerostructures suppliers may want to consider the business models that will enable competitive advantage given the sector's shifting dynamics. With primes considering the industrial framework for next-generation aircraft, there are questions over the viability of the 'Risk Sharing Partner' model and how much capability is outsourced to the supply chain.

Tier-1 players who want to be risk-sharing partners should consider how they can make this a viable and attractive option for themselves and all parties from a financial and technical perspective. They should explore further opportunities for collaborative R&D, for example, with an optimized portfolio differentiated from the competition and focused on customer requirements. They should also consider partnering with primes to share in R&D costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.