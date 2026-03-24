UK Immigration, Nationality And Passport Fee Rises From 8 April 2026

The Home Office has published its latest round of immigration, nationality and passport fee increases, taking effect from 8 April 2026.

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The Home Office has published its latest round of immigration, nationality and passport fee increases, taking effect from 8 April 2026. For organisations sponsoring overseas workers, these changes will have a direct impact on recruitment budgets and cost planning across multiple application types.

In this article we've focused on some of the fees likely to be of most relevance to businesses. The full list of immigration and nationality fee changes is available here.

Key immigration and nationality fee changes at a glance

Many immigration fees will rise by 6 or 7%. There's no change to the Certificate of Sponsorship fee, Immigration Health Surcharge or Immigration Skills Charge.

The standout increase

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee is set to rise by 25%, which may come as a surprise given the scheme's short history. When ETA was first introduced in November 2023, it carried a relatively modest fee of just £10. It rose to £16 in April 2024, and the latest increase brings it to £20.

Significant reduction for child citizenship registration

The fee for nationality registration as a British citizen for children will be lowered by 18%, from £1,214 to £1,000.

Table of selected immigration and nationality fee changes

Application type Old fee New fee Percentage change Visitor (up to 6 months) £127 £135 6% ETA £16 £20 25% Skilled Worker (up to 3 years/over 3 years ) – Overseas £769/£1,519 £819/£1,618 7% Skilled Worker (up to 3 years) – In-Country £885/£1,751 £943/£1,865 7% Skilled Worker – Health and Care (up to 3 years/over 3 years ) £304/£590 £324/£628 7%/6% Settlement (Indefinite leave to remain) £3,029 £3,226 7% Naturalisation £1,605 £1,709 6% Child citizenship registration £1,214 £1,000 -18% Sponsor licence (small/large sponsor) £574/£1,579 £611/£1,682 6%/7%

Key passport fee changes at a glance

Most passport fees will increase by 8%. Some of the key changes are below.

Application Type Old Fee New Fee Percentage Change Adult passport online £94.50 £102 8% Premium 1 day service for in-country applications £222 £239.50 8% Overseas adult passport £108 £116.50 8%

Practical steps for businesses

We recommend businesses consider taking the following steps:

Revise immigration budgets and internal fee-related documentation to account for the new fee levels across all routes the business supports financially; and

Update cost estimates provided to prospective and current sponsored workers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.