The Trump Card Is Coming

The registration portal for the much anticipated 'Trump Card,' also known as the 'Gold Card,' has gone live at trumpcard.gov. The website allows interested parties to register to join a 'waitlist.'

While the details have yet to be released, it is expected that the Gold Card program will allow one to make a donation of $5 million to the US government to receive a 'special' resident status. The program, which was announced in February 2025, will allow Gold Card residents to enjoy all of the benefits of a US permanent resident but will likely not be subject to tax on global income. It is expected that a path to US citizenship will be available in the future as well.

As of yet, legislation amending the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Internal Revenue Code has not been introduced by Congress, which would be required to launch a successful residency program. The administration has indicated that more details are expected to be released in the coming weeks. Withers continues to monitor for updates and will release alerts as information becomes available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.