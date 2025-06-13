The UK's Move To eVisas: What You Need To Know

The UK government is moving towards a fully digital immigration system. This new system, known as an eVisa, will eventually replace physical documents like biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs). The goal is to make it easier for people to prove their immigration status online.



So far, more than 4 million people have already set up their UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) accounts. However, around 300,000 individuals still need to do this. If you haven't created your account yet, it's important to do so right away by visiting the official website: https://www.gov.uk/get-access-evisa.

Important Updates You Should Know

End of Travel with Expired Documents

As of 2 June, expired BRPs and BRCs are no longer accepted for travel. If your document is out of date, it cannot be used to enter or leave the UK. Make sure your travel document is linked to your new eVisa before your next trip.

You can find helpful information at: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/making-sure-your-evisa-is-correct-before-you-travel.

No More Stickers for Some Applicants

Starting 15 July 2025, people applying for certain visa types will only receive an eVisa. They will no longer get a 90-day visa sticker (called a vignette) in their passport. This change affects main applicants for the following visa categories:

Student visas (including short-term visas up to 11 months)

Global Business Mobility

Global Talent visas

International Sportspersons

Skilled Worker visas (including Health and Care)

Temporary Workers

Youth Mobility Scheme

Dependants and children of these applicants will still receive both a vignette and an eVisa.

What New Visa Holders Must Do

If you are granted a visa, there are some steps you should take:

Follow the directions in your decision letter to create a UKVI account. Check your eVisa carefully to make sure the information is correct. Connect your eVisa to your current passport or travel document. Get a share code and give it to your employer or education provider. This lets them view your immigration status. Visit https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status to generate a share code.

Employers and Schools Must Continue Arrival Checks

Even though some migrants will not have physical visa stickers, employers and education providers still need to record when a worker or student arrives in the UK. These checks remain part of the sponsor duties.

Easier Access for People with Settlement

If you have Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), you can now apply for an eVisa more easily. Many people with ILR still rely on ink stamps or vignettes in their passports. The Home Office has made it simpler for these individuals to apply for what is called a "No Time Limit" (NTL) status.



Applying for NTL allows you to:

Create a UKVI account

Receive an eVisa

Prove your right to live and work in the UK more easily in future

You only need to provide your ILR document and your passport showing your last entry into the UK. You will be asked if you've spent more than two years outside the UK, but no proof of residence is needed. You can continue travelling while your application is being processed.

Help for People Without ID

People who were granted permission to stay before 1 November 2024 but don't have a valid ID can now set up their UKVI account without needing help from the Home Office. More groups will be added to this self-service process in the future.

Keep Your Expired Cards

Even though expired BRPs and BRCs are no longer valid for travel, you don't need to throw them away. You can keep them for your personal records or to support any future immigration applications.

Final Thoughts

The Home Office is committed to improving the UK's immigration system by making it more secure and convenient. If you haven't moved to the eVisa system yet, now is the time to act. Visit the Home Office Brand Portal for translated guides and helpful videos, and stay tuned for further updates as the eVisa rollout continues.



By taking action now, you ensure a smooth transition and avoid issues when proving your

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.