eVisa: Pre-Travel Checklist

Before you travel internationally, use this pre-travel checklist to make sure you're ready to fly. A BRP that expired on 31 December 2024 is no longer valid for travel to the UK.

Summary

1. Check your UKVI account

Log into your UKVI account and make sure the following information is showing correctly:

Name

Photograph

Immigration status (and expiry date, if applicable)

Your eVisa is linked to the passport that you used to apply for your current UK immigration status. If your passport has since been updated, or you have multiple passports, link them to your eVisa. This will reduce the risk of delays at the border

Your current passport is listed as your log-in ID document. If you set up your UKVI account initially using your BRP, select to change your log-in document from your BRP to your passport

Make sure you update your other personal information in your UKVI account, such as:

Mobile phone number

Email address

Name

Date of birth

Passport

Nationality

National identity card (if you have status under the EU Settlement Scheme)

Home address

Postal address



If you change your name, nationality, date of birth or sex marker, you must do so while you are in the UK. This is because it is not currently possible to update these details and add a new passport while you are outside the UK. If you need to re-enter the UK using a new passport with any of these details changed, you would have to apply through a Visa Application Centre for a 'temporary visa', which may delay your return.

2. Generate an 'S' share code

If you experience any issues at check-in when travelling to the UK, you can offer to give the carrier a share code. They can enter this onto the system to view your eVisa.

Use View and Prove to generate an 'S' share code.

A share code is valid for 90 days, so you can generate your share code up to 90 days in advance of your planned travel.

3. Carry this list of documents in your hand luggage

To reduce the risk of encountering difficulties re-entering the UK, we would suggest you carry the following in your hand luggage so that you can access them quickly if needed:

A printout or an electronic copy of your UKVI account profile page

Your BRP or BRC that expired on 31 December 2024 (if you have one)

A printout or an electronic copy of your approval email from your most recent visa application

The reference number from your share code

The UKVI Customer Contact Centre number on +44 (0)203 875 4669

Useful links and information

Home Office's eVisa guidance: http://www.gov.uk/guidance/online-immigration-status-evisa

Home Office video on how to travel with an eVisa: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/online-immigration-status-evisa-help-video/how-to-travel-with-your-evisa-video

Guidance on eVisa checks to take before travelling: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/making-sure-your-evisa-is-correct-before-you-travel

View and Prove: https://www.gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status

Check immigration status (for carrier): https://www.gov.uk/check-immigration-status

eVisa error reporting: https://www.gov.uk/report-error-evisa

UKVI account recovery: https://update-your-details.homeoffice.gov.uk/account-recovery/help

UKVI contact centre, including telephone numbers: https://www.gov.uk/contact-ukvi-inside-outside-uk/y/inside-the-uk/accessing-your-uk-visas-and-immigration-account/yes-i-ve-received-a-decision-on-my-application

