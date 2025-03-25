Home Office Fee Changes From 9 April 2025

From Wednesday 9 April 2025, the Home Office will introduce updated fees across a range of immigration and nationality applications. These adjustments will affect both individuals and UK employers who sponsor international talent.

While most visa and nationality categories will see a general increase of between 5% and 10%, one of the most notable changes is the substantial rise in the cost of Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS). The CoS fee will increase from £239 to £525 — more than double the current amount.

This sharp increase is particularly relevant for UK employers who depend on the Skilled Worker and Global Business Mobility routes to fill vacancies. Sectors such as construction, healthcare, finance, tech, and engineering — all of which rely heavily on overseas recruitment — will likely feel the impact most.

What this means for employers:

Higher upfront costs when issuing CoS for new hires or extensions.

Greater emphasis on budgeting for immigration-related expenses.

A need to review current and planned sponsorship activities to ensure cost-efficiency and compliance.

The table below outlines the most relevant changes for businesses. 'Out of country' refers to applications submitted from outside the UK; 'in country' refers to those submitted within the UK.

Category Current Fee New Fee Change Sponsor licence application (Worker route – large sponsor) £1,476 £1,579 +£103 Sponsor licence application (Worker route – small sponsor) £536 £574 +£38 Sponsor licence application (Temporary Worker) £536 £574 +£38 CoS assignment – Skilled Worker, Global Business Mobility (Senior/Specialist), Minister of Religion £239 £525 +£286 CoS assignment – Temporary Work (Graduate Trainee, UK Expansion, Service Supplier, Secondment, Scale-up) £25 £55 +£30 Skilled Worker – out of country (<3 years) £719 £769 +£50 Skilled Worker – out of country (>3 years) £1,420 £1,519 +£99 Skilled Worker – out of country, Immigration Salary List (<3 years) £551 £590 +£39 Skilled Worker – out of country, Immigration Salary List (>3 years) £1,084 £1,160 +£76 Global Business Mobility – Senior/Specialist – out of country (<3 years) £719 £769 +£50 Global Business Mobility – Senior/Specialist – out of country (>3 years) £1,420 £1,519 +£99 Skilled Worker – in country (<33 years) £827 £885 +£58 Skilled Worker – in country (>3 years) £1,636 £1,751 +£115 Skilled Worker – in country, Immigration Salary List (<3 years) £551 £590 +£39 Skilled Worker – in country, Immigration Salary List (>3 years) £1,084 £1,160 +£76 Global Business Mobility – Senior/Specialist – in country (<3 years) £827 £885 +£58 Global Business Mobility – Senior/Specialist – in country (>3 years) £1,636 £1,751 +£115

View the complete list of Home Office immigration and nationality fees effective from Wednesday, 9 April 2025, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.