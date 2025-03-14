Conservative Party Proposals To Increase Minimum Salary Thresholds Levels For All Work Visas And Spouses

Proposals for increase of minimum salary for all work visas and spouse/family visas are in the news at present March 2025. Meeting the minimum salary level is one of the key requirements for the Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) and Skilled Worker visa to be granted. The minimum salary requirement is equally important as the minimum NQF Level 3 skill requirement and genuine vacancy test.

Current minimum salary level for skilled worker visa

The standard minimum salary for skilled worker visa currently as of 4th April 2024 has to be at least £38,700 gross base salary OR the going rate for the occupation code (Soc Code) for the role, whichever of the two is higher.

However, there are a number of options that allow for the sponsor employer to pay a lower salary than the above standard minimum. The minimum salary can be as low as £23,200 per annum.

At present particularly useful lower salary level options are when a migrant worker is considered as 'new entrant' OR when the job role is on the Immigration Salary List and last but not least, those who qualify for Health and Care visa.

The current minimum income level for spouse and family visas is £29,000 and the minimum income changes are currently under review by the Migration Advisory Committee.

Tory party immigration law changes proposals

The Conservatives say they will push for salary thresholds for all work visas to be raised to £38,700, by proposing changes to the government's immigration bill currently going through Parliament. Businesses have expressed their concern over a proposed blanket salary threshold. Businesses are concerned that it will impact their recruitment of talented overseas workers and negatively impact growth.

The Tory proposals will also target spousal and family visas, with the minimum salary requirement being raised from £29,000 to £38,700.

It also is proposing some other changes to marriage visas, introducing a rule that immigrants will not be able to bring partners to the UK unless they have been married for two years, are both aged 23 years or older, and are not first cousins.

The Tory plan will also attempt to put their policy of people only being granted indefinite leave to remain if they have been in Britain for at least 10 years in to law. This would double the current five-year threshold.

On 10th February 2025 there was a change to the good character requirement in British nationality applications. The changes to the Good character guidance for British citizenship applicants clarify that applications made after 10 February 2025 that include illegal entry will 'normally' be refused citizenship, regardless of when the illegal entry occurred.

Conclusion

In the current political climate in the UK, further changes to immigration laws and policies are possible to limit net migration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.