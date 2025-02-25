Updated British Citizenship Criminality Good Character Guidance

1. The Good Character Requirement in British Nationality Law

The British Nationality Act (BNA 1981) contains a good character requirement, which applies to certain applications for registration as a British citizen and naturalisation as a British citizen for those over 10 years old at the date of application.

The good character requirement previously only applied to applications for British citizenship by naturalisation, but in 2010 this was extended to other routes to British citizenship.

2. Assessing Good Character in British Citizenship Applications

The BNA 1981 does not provide a definition of good character, and therefore each application must be considered individually. The decision maker must be satisfied that an applicant is of good character on the balance of probabilities. Applicants will therefore want to carefully consider information to include in their application to demonstrate they meet the requirement.

Generally the following key areas will be assessed and considered:

Criminality;

International crimes, terrorism and other non-conducive activity;

Financial soundness;

Notoriety;

Deception and dishonesty;

Immigration-related matters; and

Deprivation.

This list is non-exhaustive and an application for British citizenship may be refused if an applicant does not clearly fall into one of these categories but there are doubts regarding their character. A caseworker may request an interview in order to make an overall assessment as to character.

3. Home Office Guidance on Good Character and Non-Disclosure

The Home Office, Nationality: good character requirement nationality policy guidance provides instructions to caseworkers as to the application of the good character requirement. All those applying for British citizenship should read this guidance and ensure that they accurately complete the application form and provide relevant documentation.

The guidance confirms that there are consequences for non-disclosure:

Concealment of information or lack of frankness will raise doubt about, and therefore reflect poorly on, the applicant's character.

An application will normally be refused only where the person has attempted to lie or conceal the truth about an aspect of their application, whether on the application form or in the course of enquiries, including where they have knowingly provided false personal details, for example date of birth, name or nationality.

4. Government Reforms: Tougher Criminality Threshold for British Citizenship

On 30 July 2023 the UK government announced that it intended to toughen-up the criminality threshold for British citizenship to line them up with the Immigration Rules.

Suella Braverman, then Home Secretary, said:

British citizenship is a privilege. Those who commit crimes shouldn't be able to enjoy the breadth of rights citizenship brings, including holding a British passport, voting and accessing free medical care from the NHS.

I am cracking down on abuse of the UK's immigration and nationality system, by introducing a tougher threshold so that serious criminals cannot gain British citizenship. This is the fair and right thing to do for our country.

5. Updated British Citizenship Good Character Guidance

In light of the announcement, the Home Office guidance on assessing good character was updated from 30 July 2023 and a new sentence threshold applies to applications made from 31 July 2023.

Having a criminal record does not mean that an application will be refused. The updated guidance reads:

A person will normally be refused if they:

have received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months in the UK or overseas

have consecutive sentences totalling at least 12 months in the UK or overseas

are a persistent offender who shows a particular disregard for the law

have committed an offence which has caused serious harm

have committed a sexual offence or their details are recorded by the police on a register

A person must be refused if they have:

a custodial sentence of less than 12 months

a non-custodial sentence or out-of-court disposal recorded on their criminal record

and you are not satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that they are of good character.

Where an application was made before 31 July 2023 and a decision is outstanding, the guidance confirms that an application will normally be refused if the applicant has received:

a custodial sentence of at least 4 years

a custodial sentence of at least 12 months but less than 4 years unless a period of 15 years has passed since the end of the sentence

a custodial sentence of less than 12 months unless a period of 10 years has passed since the end of the sentence

a non-custodial sentence or out-of-court disposal that is recorded on their criminal record which occurred in the 3 years prior to the date of application

In the case of non-custodial sentences and out-of-court disposals, if a person was convicted within 3 years of submitting the application, but more than 3 years have passed on the date the application is decided, the application must not be refused solely on this basis. However, where there are other issues of concern, previous offences may be considered relevant when considering good character as a whole.

6. Factors Considered in Good Character Assessments

The following factors will fall to be considered in any assessment of good character on the balance of probabilities:

Length of time since offences;

Number of offences;

Period over which offences were committed;

The seriousness of the offence;

Any escalation in seriousness of offences;

Nature of offences;

Applicant's age at the date of conviction; and

Exceptional or other circumstances.

7. Mitigating Factors in Good Character Assessments

The caseworker will consider other mitigating factors:

You must also consider whether the applicant has demonstrated genuine, meaningful attempts to change their behaviour and comply with the law that may indicate, on a balance of probabilities, they are now considered to be of good character despite earlier offending. A long period of time with no offending will be a more positive factor than a short period of time.

An applicant may have also been involved in activities that indicate they may be of good character. For example, they may have,

engaged with programmes or activities aimed at addressing the cause of the offending, such as (but not limited to) treatments aimed at reduction of alcohol consumption, or drug dependency or anger management courses

actively engaged with voluntary work, charity work, or actively promoted the reduction of crime

The list of factors is indicative, not exhaustive.

Certainly, this change made it harder for certain applicants to meet the good character requirement and qualify for British citizenship. Therefore, you may wish to consider seeking legal advice regarding the good character requirement to determine how best to present your British citizenship application.

9. Frequently Asked Questions

What is the good character requirement for British citizenship?

The British Nationality Act 1981 requires any person who wishes to naturalise as a British Citizen to be of 'good character'. The requirement applies to individuals over the age of 10 applying for British citizenship, either through naturalisation or certain registration routes.

How does the Home Office assess good character?

The Home Office assesses good character based on various factors, including criminality, financial soundness, notoriety, deception and dishonesty and immigration-related matters. Good character is not defined in the British Nationality Act 1981. The Home Office nationality policy guidance contains a non-exhaustive list of conduct and each case is considered individually.

Can a criminal record affect my British citizenship application?

Yes. While having a criminal record does not automatically result in refusal, the Home Office applies strict criteria. Applications made before 31 July 2023 are assessed under different sentence-based thresholds contained within the casework guidance.

What changed in the good character guidance from 31 July 2023?

On 30 July 2023 the UK government announced that it intended to toughen-up the criminality threshold and introduced stricter criminality thresholds reflected in the guidance.

Can my application be refused even if I have no criminal convictions?

Yes. The Home Office may refuse an application if there are concerns about an applicant's character, even if they do not have a criminal record.

Can I still apply for British citizenship if I have previous offences?

It depends on the nature, number, and seriousness of the offences, as well as the time elapsed since they occurred. Factors raised by an applicant will be carefully considered including good character or mitigating circumstances that might support a grant.

What happens if I fail to disclose information in my application?

Non-disclosure, concealment of information, or dishonesty can result in refusal. An application will normally be refused where an applicant fails to disclose information that would result in the application being refused on good character grounds.

Can I appeal if my British citizenship application is refused on good character grounds?

There is no right of appeal, but applicants may request reconsideration or judicial review in some cases. Seeking legal advice can help determine the best course of action.

10. Glossary

British Nationality Act 1981 (BNA 1981): The primary legislation governing British nationality law, including the good character requirement for citizenship applications.

Custodial Sentence: A prison sentence imposed by a court.

Deception and Dishonesty: Providing false information, concealing facts, or engaging in fraud, which can negatively impact a citizenship application.

Good Character Requirement: A legal requirement for British citizenship applicants, requiring them to demonstrate good moral conduct, honesty, and respect for UK laws.

Home Office Guidance: Official instructions for caseworkers assessing citizenship applications. The previous guidance, issued on 31 July 2023, introduced stricter criminality thresholds.

Immigration-Related Matters: Issues such as overstaying a visa, illegal working, or previous immigration breaches that may affect an applicant's good character assessment.

Non-Custodial Sentence: A legal penalty that does not involve imprisonment, such as community sentences or fines.

Persistent Offender: A person who has repeatedly committed crimes, showing disregard for the law. Persistent offending is a consideration for caseworkers when making good character assessments.

Rehabilitation: Efforts made by an applicant to demonstrate reformed behaviour, such as participation in rehabilitation programmes or charitable activities.

Serious Harm Offences: Offences that cause serious physical or psychological harm to a victim or victims that remains ongoing, or that has contributed to a widespread problem that causes serious harm to a community or to society in general.

Terrorism and Non-Conducive Activity: Acts of terrorism or behaviours deemed a threat to national security.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.