UK Moves To Digital EVisas: BRPs Expire 31 Dec 2024

The UK is transitioning to eVisas, replacing physical BRPs and BRCs. Expired documents will be accepted for travel until 31 March 2025, though entry will be denied for those with invalid status. The shift aims to improve immigration system efficiency.

The UK government is rolling out eVisas as part of its shift to a fully digital border and immigration system, replacing physical documents like biometric residence permits (BRPs) and biometric residence cards (BRCs) with secure digital proof of immigration status. This transition is designed to improve efficiency and enhance user experience.

With less than one month until most BRPs and BRCs expire on 31 December 2024, there has been significant uptake among those relying on physical documents to prove their immigration rights.

To ease the transition, airlines and carriers will temporarily accept expired BRPs and EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) BRCs as proof of permission to travel until 31 March 2025, subject to review.

Passengers are advised to carry their expired BRPs or EUSS BRCs when traveling in early 2025 if their immigration status remains valid. Usual immigration checks and requirements will apply, and entry will be denied to those with expired immigration permissions.

Originally published on December 9, 2024

