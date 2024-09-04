Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs)

BRCs are not to be confused with Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs). BRCs were previously issued to non-EEA nationals with leave under EU Regulations – as the family member of an EU national exercising their Treaty Rights in the UK, for example. BRCs were evidence of their immigration statuses in the UK.
In 2021, anyone who held a BRC under the pre-Brexit EU Regulations was required to apply for a new BRC under the new EU Settlement Scheme. Those who failed to apply for the replacement no longer held valid cards and they would face difficulties proving their statuses when travelling or for right-to work-checks. This update aligns with the UK's post-Brexit immigration framework, where EU nationals must have either pre-settled or settled status to continue residing in the UK.
As part of the UK's ongoing digitalisation of the immigration systems, BRC holders were automatically issued with online statuses. This means that anyone with a BRC will not need to apply for an eVisa as they will already have one. You can log into your UKVI account using your BRC number and your date of birth.
This online system can be used to prove your right to rent and work in the UK.
Although BRCs have been a vital part of the UK immigration system, the UK government are committed to making the processes more efficient and secure through the use of technology. Staying up to date with these changes will ensure smooth transitions and continued compliance with UK immigration law.
