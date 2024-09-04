Biometric Residence Cards (BRCs) were issued to non-EEA nationals under EU regulations but were replaced by digital statuses post-Brexit. BRC holders now automatically have an online immigration status, streamlining proof of rights for work and residency.

With over 35 years of experience, Gherson’s expertise extends from meeting the migration needs of international business people and UK-based companies to litigation in all UK jurisdictions and the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice.

Founded in 1988 by Roger Gherson, Gherson Solicitors LLP was first established as a boutique immigration law firm based in London. Now servicing clients across all areas of immigration, international protection and human rights, white collar crime, sanctions, and civil litigation and arbitration, Gherson LLP’s offices continue to expand across Europe.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

BRCs are not to be confused with Biometric Residence Permits (BRPs). BRCs were previously issued to non-EEA nationals with leave under EU Regulations – as the family member of an EU national exercising their Treaty Rights in the UK, for example. BRCs were evidence of their immigration statuses in the UK.

In 2021, anyone who held a BRC under the pre-Brexit EU Regulations was required to apply for a new BRC under the new EU Settlement Scheme. Those who failed to apply for the replacement no longer held valid cards and they would face difficulties proving their statuses when travelling or for right-to work-checks. This update aligns with the UK's post-Brexit immigration framework, where EU nationals must have either pre-settled or settled status to continue residing in the UK.

As part of the UK's ongoing digitalisation of the immigration systems, BRC holders were automatically issued with online statuses. This means that anyone with a BRC will not need to apply for an eVisa as they will already have one. You can log into your UKVI account using your BRC number and your date of birth.

This online system can be used to prove your right to rent and work in the UK.

Although BRCs have been a vital part of the UK immigration system, the UK government are committed to making the processes more efficient and secure through the use of technology. Staying up to date with these changes will ensure smooth transitions and continued compliance with UK immigration law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.