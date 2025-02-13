Horizon Scan For Private Investment Funds: Key Recent Funds, Legal, And Regulatory Developments To Look Out For In The Year Ahead (February 2025) (Podcast)

Financial services regulation in both the UK and EU appears to be undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from risk regulation to actively fostering growth. Whether this represents a genuine change that will streamline regulatory burdens and enhance competitiveness, or merely a rebranding exercise, remains to be seen.

Three key developments to watch in the coming months include:

The EU Omnibus Package: This initiative aims to streamline sustainability reporting, with draft legislation expected later this month.

UK AIFM Regime Reform: Proposed changes could significantly reshape the regulatory framework for UK alternative investment fund managers.

Technology Risk Regulation: Following the implementation of the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), there is increased focus on technology risk regulation, including potential developments in the UK regime.

