ARTICLE
13 February 2025

Horizon Scan For Private Investment Funds: Key Recent Funds, Legal, And Regulatory Developments To Look Out For In The Year Ahead (February 2025) (Podcast)

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
Financial services regulation in both the UK and EU appears to be undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from risk regulation to actively fostering growth. Whether this represents a genuine change that will streamline regulatory burdens and enhance competitiveness, or merely a rebranding exercise, remains to be seen.
European Union Finance and Banking
Glynn Barwick,Sebastian Bruchwitz,Andrew Henderson
+6 Authors

Financial services regulation in both the UK and EU appears to be undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from risk regulation to actively fostering growth. Whether this represents a genuine change that will streamline regulatory burdens and enhance competitiveness, or merely a rebranding exercise, remains to be seen.

Three key developments to watch in the coming months include:

  • The EU Omnibus Package: This initiative aims to streamline sustainability reporting, with draft legislation expected later this month.
  • UK AIFM Regime Reform: Proposed changes could significantly reshape the regulatory framework for UK alternative investment fund managers.
  • Technology Risk Regulation: Following the implementation of the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), there is increased focus on technology risk regulation, including potential developments in the UK regime.

Click play for an audio overview of this edition. Download our comprehensive analysis here: Horizon Scan for Private Investment Funds (February 2025).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Glynn Barwick
Glynn Barwick
Photo of Sebastian Bruchwitz
Sebastian Bruchwitz
Photo of Codrina Constantinescu
Codrina Constantinescu
Photo of Andrew Henderson
Andrew Henderson
Photo of Brynn Peltz
Brynn Peltz
Photo of Danielle Reyes
Danielle Reyes
Photo of Céline Moille
Céline Moille
Photo of Brian O’Neill
Brian O’Neill
Photo of Chris Ormond
Chris Ormond
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More