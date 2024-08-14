ARTICLE
14 August 2024

Investment Management Update - August 2024

M
Macfarlanes

Contributor

Welcome to the latest edition of our investment management update.
European Union Finance and Banking
Welcome to the latest edition of our investment management update.

This publication has been tailored to highlight topical news, cases and changes in the law impacting the investment management sector.

UK

  • On 31 July 2024, the FCA published a speech by Sheldon Mills, the FCA Executive Director of Consumers and Competition, on the Consumer Duty which discussed its impact to date and areas for improvement.

    Taking the leap on the Consumer Duty | FCA
  • On 26 July 2024, the FCA published a policy statement (PS24/9) setting out new rules on payment optionality for investment research. The policy statement follows the feedback to the FCA's consultation paper on paying for investment research (CP24/7) and sets out a new payment option, which allows the 'bundling' of payments for third-party research and trade execution services which came into force on 1 August 2024.

    PS24/9: Payment optionality for investment research
  • On 12 July 2024, BoE and FCA published a webpage setting out Q&As on the revised reporting requirements under Article 9 of the UK EMIR. The Q&As provide guidance on the arrangements for transitioning to the updated derivative reporting framework under UK EMIR during the transition period from 30 September 2024 to 31 March 2025.

    UK EMIR Reporting Q&As (applicable from 30 September 2024) | Bank of England
  • On 8 July 2024, the FCA published its Quarterly Consultation Paper No. 44 setting out proposed miscellaneous amendments to the FCA Handbook. In particular, the FCA are consulting on proposals to apply the UCITS concentration rules to umbrella UCITS schemes at the sub-fund level rather than the umbrella level, and to clarify the level of a Collective Investment Scheme to which COLL 5.2.29R(3) applies.

    CP24/11: Quarterly Consultation Paper No. 44
  • On 5 July 2024, the FCA updated its webpage on the OFR to include information on landing slots for fund operators in the temporary marketing permissions regime (TMPR). Furthermore, on 19 July 2024, the FCA further updated its webpage to provide details about the operational impact for operators of funds in the TMPR, highlighting the importance of fund population data being accurate and stable at the beginning of the landing slot window.

    Overseas Funds Regime: Update for firms | FCA

Europe ex UK

  • On 25 July 2024, the Joint Committee of the European Supervisory Authorities published its final report (JC 2024 53) on draft regulatory technical standards to specify the elements a financial entity needs to determine and assess when sub-contracting ICT services supporting critical or important functions as mandated by the Regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector ((EU) 2022/2554) (DORA).

    Final report on Draft Regulatory Technical Standards

