Key Takeaways From ESMA’s 2025 Report On Quality And Use Of Data

ESMA has published its 2025 Report on Quality and Use of Data (“Report”), the 6th edition of its annual review across the regulatory reporting regimes within ESMA’s remit. For entities who operate across EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR reporting regimes, the Report contains a number of important findings and signals about: where data quality stands today,

where the regulatory focus is heading, and

what reporting entities should be paying attention to. Here’s the key takeaways: Valuations are in the spotlight. ESMA has flagged missing valuations as a continuing priority for 2026.

ESMA has flagged missing valuations as a continuing priority for 2026. Sanctions went down in 2024 — but don’t read too much into it. Regulators gave the market time to adjust to EMIR Refit but ESMA has signalled that enforcement will intensify as reporting stabilises.

Regulators gave the market time to adjust to EMIR Refit but ESMA has signalled that enforcement will intensify as reporting stabilises. Data quality issues are not just a problem for CFD jurisdictions. Germany and France appeared alongside Cyprus as jurisdictions with the highest number of flagged EMIR data quality issues, showing that reporting errors are widespread across the board.

1. Cross-Cutting Themes: Simplification, AI and SupTech (supervisory technology) 1.1 Simplification and Burden Reduction In June 2025, ESMA launched a Call for Evidence on streamlining transaction reporting under EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR, exploring two options: eliminating duplications and

a “report once” approach. ESMA has now published the results of the accompanying cost-benefit analysis (CBA) alongside its Final Report. The industry-facing CBA found that transitioning to the target “report once” model is economically viable, with implementation costs recovered within three to four years and annual burden reduction of around 22–24% thereafter; the parallel CBA with NCAs found a more modest 9–11% reduction in public-sector running costs. In the meantime, ESMA has paused changes to MiFIR transaction reporting, reference data and order book data while the broader simplification review is underway, meaning no near-term changes to these frameworks are expected. 1.2 Generative AI and SupTech Generative AI moved from experimentation to operational use in 2025, supporting supervisory analysis, internal workflows and a market abuse detection proof-of-concept developed with National Competent Authorities (NCAs). ESMA also established a SupTech Network of Experts (over 300 NCA participants) with shared code tools, and expanded automated data quality alerting so that NCAs receive dashboards and error notifications as soon as issues are detected. For reporting entities, the practical consequence is straightforward: regulators will identify reporting errors faster and engage with responsible entities sooner.

2. EMIR Reporting – Data Quality Indicators and Sanctions 2.1 Data Quality Improvements Post-Refit The EU EMIR Refit framework went live in 2024, and the Report’s data quality analysis covers the period post-Refit through to early 2026. The Report confirms that the transition to EMIR Refit has driven significant and sustained improvements across the main Data Quality Indicators (DQIs). Key drivers include the standardisation of ISO 20022 XML reporting across all Trade Repositories (TRs) and the adoption of the Unique Product Identifier (UPI) standard (ISO 4914). The table below summarises the main DQI movements reported: DQI Mid-2024 (approx.) Early 2026 (approx.) Trend DQI 1A – Outstanding Trades ~30% ~10–12% ↓ DQI 1B – Outstanding Positions ~55% ~10–12% ↓ DQI 2A – Unpaired Reports ~30% ~10–12% ↓ DQI 1C – Outstanding NEWT Reports ~50% (20% ↓ DQI 1D – Outstanding POSC Reports ~45% ~5% ↓ DQI 5A – Missing Valuations ~9% (rising to )25% by Q2 2025) ~10% (still elevated) ↓ DQI 5B – Outdated Valuations ~25% (5% ↓ DQI 7A – Blank/Abnormal Maturity Date ~11% ~2% ↓ DQI 9A – Incorrect Entity Responsible for Reporting ~1.6% ~0.6% ↓ Notably, missing valuations (DQI 5A) remain elevated at approximately 10% and ESMA has flagged this as a continuing area of focus for ESMA, NCAs and market participants going into 2026. Reporting entities (including those reporting through delegated arrangements) should ensure that mark-to-market valuations are being submitted accurately and on time.



2.2 EMIR DQEF Outcomes Under the most recent EMIR Data Quality Engagement Framework (DQEF) cycle, 18 NCAs engaged with 86 Entities Responsible for Reporting (ERRs) across 228 reporting issues spanning 17 DQIs. As of November 2025, a significant improvement was observed in 65% of those cases (defined as a reduction of misreported derivatives of at least 50%). The Report shows Cyprus, Germany and France among the jurisdictions with the highest number of flagged data quality issues, though the Report cautions that this concentration partly reflects the activity levels of counterparties based there (e.g. CCPs).



2.3 EMIR Sanctions Activity In 2024, only 2 administrative measures and sanctions were issued for breaches of Article 9 EMIR (in Finland and Germany), with total fines of EUR 90,000. This represents a significant decrease from the 7 sanctions totalling EUR 342,705 imposed in 2023. The decline in sanctions activity likely reflects the transitional period following EMIR Refit go-live, and ESMA has signalled that enforcement will intensify as reporting stabilises.