The 6 Most Common EMIR Reporting Errors (Video)

TRAction’s reporting services include data validation and data enrichment to ensure any errors identified are resolved and the format meets Trade Repository (TR) and regulatory requirements prior to submission.

We’ve identified the most common errors (for both EU and UK EMIR) in the data we receive from our clients:

Original Not Found Invalid Lifecycle Transition ‘Valuation Timestamp’ ‘Country of the Counterparty 2’ field populated with invalid country code UTI reused for a new trade Invalid LEI used

Original Not Found

What is “Original Not Found”?

Each trade is assigned a Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI), which is used to track its reporting lifecycle. Every trade or position must be initially submitted with an Action Type of “NEWT” (i.e. new transaction) before any subsequent lifecycle events (e.g. modifications, valuations or terminations) can be applied.

What goes wrong?

If a UTI appears in a submission with a lifecycle event but does not have a corresponding original “NEWT” submission, the TR will reject it as “Original Not Found”.

Example of “Original Not Found” Error

Execution Timestamp UTI Action Type 2026-01-09T20:00:00Z NZQJG78ABCYBZVYXED VALU (Valuation)

In this scenario, the Valuation (VALU) Action is submitted without a corresponding original trade submission (NEWT), resulting in an error.

How is this fixed?

When a TR identifies a UTI as “Original Not Found,” the resolution depends on the trade’s status:

Verification with Clients



TRAction will first confirm whether the UTI is indeed reportable.



Data Resubmissions If the trade is reportable but was erroneously reported as a Modification (MODI) or VALU without a prior NEWT submission, the issue must be resolved by resubmitting the trade with the correct lifecycle sequence. It’s important to ensure that the initial “NEWT” action is properly recorded before any subsequent updates. Our client will need to provide accurate details to submit the trade with an Action Type of “NEWT.”

Invalid Lifecycle Transition

What is an Invalid Lifecycle Transition?

Every trade follows a structured lifecycle sequence – once a trade is terminated (TERM) or has reached its maturity date, it can no longer undergo further modifications or valuations.

If a trade that has been terminated or matured is subsequently submitted with lifecycle events such as VALU, MODI, or Correction (CORR), the TR will reject the submission, flagging it as an “Invalid Lifecycle Transition.” A Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) is used to track the reporting lifecycle.



What goes wrong?

Example 1: Trade Terminated (TERM) followed by an Invalid Action Type submission

Reporting Timestamp Execution Timestamp UTI Action Type 2026-01-02 2026-01-09T20:00:00Z NZQJG78ABCYBZVYXED TERM 2026-01-03 2026-01-09T20:00:00Z NZQJG78ABCYBZVYXED VALU (Invalid)

In this scenario, the trade was terminated on 2026-01-02, and an attempt was made to submit a VALU on 2026-01-03. Since a terminated trade cannot have further lifecycle events, the submission fails with an Invalid Lifecycle Transition error.

Example 2: Trade ‘Maturity date’ passed, but still sending valuations

Reporting Timestamp Execution Timestamp UTI Action Type Maturity Date 2026-01-02 2026-01-09T20:00:00Z NZQJG78ABCYBZVYXED NEWT 2026-01-03 2026-01-03 2026-01-09T20:00:00Z NZQJG78ABCYBZVYXED VALU (Valid) 2026-01-03 2026-01-04 2026-01-09T20:00:00Z NZQJG78ABCYBZVYXED VALU (Invalid) 2026-01-03

Here, the trade had a maturity date of 2026-01-03, which means it is considered closed after that date. Any further submissions (such as VALU on 2026-01-04) will be rejected due to an Invalid Lifecycle Transition.

How is this fixed?

When the TR detects an Invalid Lifecycle Transition, the following steps are taken:

Verification of the Trade Status



TRAction will check whether the trade has matured or was terminated and confirm with our client whether the termination was intentional or a reporting error.



Clarification with the Client and Data Resubmissions



If the trade was mistakenly terminated, TRAction will ask the client to confirm whether the UTI needs to be revived (Action Type: REVI) to reactivate the trade.



If the maturity date was incorrect, TRAction will request confirmation of the correct expiration date. Since the UTI has matured, we would have to revive the UTI and submit a CORR with the correct maturity date to ensure the trade follows a logical lifecycle.