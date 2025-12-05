The Long-awaited SFDR 2.0

The European Commission (Commission) has finally unveiled their proposals to overhaul the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) — often dubbed "SFDR 2.0".

SFDR 1.0 has fundamentally reshaped the ESG landscape for private capital managers since it came into force in 2021. Limited partners across Europe have increasingly signaled their expectations for managers to launch Article 8 and in some cases Article 9 products. Morningstar report that in the third quarter of 2025, newly launched Article 8 and Article 9 funds accounted for close to 49% of all funds launched in the EU1. From a Private Capital perspective, Invest Europe report that, of funds subject to SFDR, 84% of 2023 vintage funds are classified as Article 8 or 92.

With SFDR 2.0 on the horizon, investors are beginning to speak to managers about the new product categories and will start to set expectations for the classification of future vintages. Now is a good time to review the product categories and benchmark current ESG strategies against investor expectations.

Why are the amendments necessary?

In surprisingly candid words, the EC state that SFDR has too often produced lengthy, complex disclosures that are hard to compare and has been used as a de facto labelling system, fueling confusion for investors and increasing greenwashing and mis‑selling risks. The proposed reforms aim to streamline disclosures, reduce costs, and better align the regime with market practice and investor needs, with the new framework focusing on decision‑useful, comparable information that supports capital flows to sustainable and transitioning activities. The EC state that the changes to SFDR reflect the ESG Omnibus simplification package and seek to eliminate any duplication with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

What are the proposed changes in summary?

The draft text proposes the following key amendments:

Change in scope: removing banks and MiFID investment firms (including financial advisers and delegate portfolio managers) from the scope of SFDR (though these are likely to still be impacted by the rules, albeit indirectly).

removing banks and MiFID investment firms (including financial advisers and delegate portfolio managers) from the scope of SFDR (though these are likely to still be impacted by the rules, albeit indirectly). Reduced entity-level disclosures: removing the requirements for firms to provide entity-level reporting for principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors (PAIs) and remuneration policy disclosures.

removing the requirements for firms to provide entity-level reporting for principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors (PAIs) and remuneration policy disclosures. Significant reduction in product-level disclosures: This includes repealing the regulatory technical standards accompanying SFDR (which prescribe cumbersome disclosure and reporting templates for products disclosing under current articles 8 or 9 SFDR) and removing mandatory taxonomy-alignment reporting.

This includes repealing the regulatory technical standards accompanying SFDR (which prescribe cumbersome disclosure and reporting templates for products disclosing under current articles 8 or 9 SFDR) and removing mandatory taxonomy-alignment reporting. Product categories: Introducing three criteria-based categories for products making ESG claims.

Introducing three criteria-based categories for products making ESG claims. Deleting concepts: Removing the concept of sustainable investment and do not significantly harm.

What are the new product categories?

Despite its use in the market as a labelling regime, SFDR 1.0 is a disclosure regime. Recognising this use in practice, the EC is introducing what it refers to as "an ESG product categorisation system", with explicit criteria for each sustainability-related product. The table below lists the proposed categories, their accompanying criteria and some of the example types of products provided in the text. These new categories will replace the existing articles 8 and 9.

Category Description Criteria (summary) Example (non-exhaustive summary list) Transition (Article 7) Products that invest in the transition of undertakings, economic activities, or other assets towards sustainability, or contribute to such transition. At least 70% of investments linked to a clear and measurable transition objective related to sustainability factors in accordance with the binding elements of the investment strategy, measured using appropriate sustainability indicators.

Mandatory exclusions relating to weapons, tobacco, violation of UNGC principles or OECD guidelines, hard coal and ignite and oil and gas

Identify, disclose and consider some or all PAIs and explain actions taken to address those impacts. Deemed compliance for products that replicate or are managed by reference to an EU CTB or PAB. Compliance with a) is also deemed for products that have at least 15% of taxonomy aligned investments. Products replicating an EU CTB or PAB.

Products investing in transitional economic activities under the EU Taxonomy.

Products investing in activities with a credible transition plan.

Products investing in activities with credible science-based targets. ESG basics (Article 8) Products that integrate sustainability factors in their investment strategy beyond the consideration of sustainability risks At least 70% of investments linked to the integration of sustainability factors in accordance with the binding elements of the investment strategy, measured using appropriate sustainability indicators.

Mandatory exclusions relating to weapons, tobacco, violation of UNGC principles or OECD guidelines, hard coal and ignite. Investments with an ESG rating that outperforms the average rating of the investment universe.

Investments that outperform the average investment universe or reference benchmark on a specific sustainability indicator.

Investments with a proven track record of positive performance in terms of processes, performance or outcomes related to sustainability factors.

Investments integrating sustainability factors beyond the consideration of sustainability risks. Sustainable (Article 9) Products investing in sustainable undertakings or economic activities or other sustainable assets, or contribute to sustainability At least 70% of investments linked to a clear and measurable objective related to sustainability factors, including environmental and social objectives, in accordance with the binding elements of the investment strategy, measured using appropriate sustainability indicators.

Mandatory exclusions as required for PABs (i.e. including weapons, tobacco, violation of UNGC principles or OECD guidelines, hard coal and ignite, oil and gas, and electricity generation of a certain GHG intensity) and companies developing new projects relating to oil and gas or hard coal and ignite.

Identify, disclose and consider some or all PAIs and explain actions taken to address those impacts. Deemed compliance for products that replicate or are managed by reference to a PAB. Compliance with a) is also deemed for products that have at least 15% of taxonomy aligned investments. Portfolios replicating or managed according to a PAB.

Taxonomy-aligned economic activities.

Investments in EU issuances/funds backed by the EU budget with environmental, social and governance objectives.

Other investments in sustainable undertakings, economic activities or other assets, provided that a proper justification of their high-level performance is included in investor disclosures. Combination (Article 9a) Products that combine financial products categorised as sustainability-related products At least 70% of investments comply with the requirements in a) of the rows above.

Comply with the mandatory exclusions as set out in b) of the rows above. No explicit examples provided. In practice, should capture fund-of-funds where at least 70% of underlying funds are categorised as sustainability-related products. Impact (Article 7 or 9 together with article 2(26)) Transition (art. 7) or sustainable (art. 9) products with an objective of making a pre-defined positive measurable environmental or social impact. Meet the relevant criteria in articles 7 or 9.

Have an objective as of making a pre-defined positive measurable environmental or social impact.

Have a pre-set impact theory No explicit examples provided. In practice, should capture article 7 or 9 products with an explicit impact objective operating in accordance with a theory of change.

What disclosures will be required for products in scope of SFDR?

All products (mandatory disclosure): All products in scope of SFDR will still need to include in their pre-contractual disclosures (PCD), information relating to the integration of sustainability risks.

Non-categorised products (voluntary disclosures): New article 6a gives the option for firms to provide information on whether and how the product considers sustainability factors in the PCD, provided that such information is not a central element of the PCD, is not included in the KIID and does not constitute claims within the meaning of articles 7, 8 or 9. If firms opt-in to these disclosures in the PCD, they will also need to describe in the product's annual report how sustainability factors were considered.

Categorised products (mandatory disclosures): All categorised products will need to comply with the prescribed disclosure requirements set out in SFDR 2.0 (i.e. no longer needing to rely on RTS template disclosures). This includes a statement that the product meets the relevant conditions for relevant category, a description if the investment strategy and the sustainability-related indicator(s) used to measure compliance with the strategy and achievement of the product's objective, and information on data sources.

Is there any grandfathering?

Yes. Managers of closed-ended products which closed prior to the application date of SFDR 2.0 can choose not to apply the new rules in SFDR 2.0 to those products. The text suggests that, for these products, situation, managers could choose not to apply SFDR in its entirety to rather than continue to comply with the SFDR 1.0 rules. However, managers will need to consider whether existing contractual arrangements nevertheless require compliance with SFDR 1.0 to continue.

When will SFDR 2.0 come into force?

The European Parliament and European Council will now review and negotiate the SFDR 2.0 text with the European Commission. It is possible that substantial changes will be made to the current draft. It is not clear when SFDR 2.0 will come into force, though the EC state that the implementation and start up period will occur from 2027 to 2028.

What should managers do now to prepare for SFDR 2.0?

Investors may begin asking managers about the new product categories and the implications of SFDR 2.0 more widely. As such, managers may consider it prudent to benchmark their existing products against the new product categories and disclosure requirements to determine the extent of alignment and potential changes required to comply with SFDR 2.0, assuming (for closed-ended products that are no longer being distributed) they will be opting-in to the SFDR 2.0 regime.

However, the text could change substantially before it is formally adopted into law. Therefore, it is wise not to make too many assumptions at this stage and it seems reasonably to limit any exercise in considering SFDR 2.0 implementation to that which is necessarily required to assist with investor conversations.

We would encourage feeding comments into relevant industry body working groups for them to take forward into discussion.

1. SFDR_Article_8_and_Article_9_Funds_Q3_2025.pdf

2. Invest Europe | ESG KPI Report - Firm Fund Level Data

