Ahead Of The Curve: Developments In Requirements For MREL And The UK Bank Resolution Regime

After our usual round up of recent developments, this session delved into UK bank resolution regime changes. In particular, in conjunction with the wider package of so-called Leeds Reforms announced by HMT in the summer, the Bank of England has settled its position on changes to minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) requirements for UK banks.

In this seminar, our experts discussed the reforms and other recent developments in relation to the UK's bank resolution regime, focusing on the impact for firms and steps which should be taken to ensure compliance ahead of the January 1, 2026 implementation date.

Watch the webinar.

View the slides.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.