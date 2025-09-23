ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Episode 17: "Yes, We Can!" A Manifesto For The UK's Capital Markets (Video)

AG
Addleshaw Goddard

Contributor

Addleshaw Goddard logo

Addleshaw Goddard is an international law firm, almost 250 years in the making. We're trusted by over 5000 organisations, including 50 FTSE 100 companies, to solve problems, deliver deals, defend rights, comply with regulations and mitigate risk. Our work spans more than 50 areas of business law for clients across multiple industries in over 100 countries worldwide. And while the challenges our clients bring us may vary, we approach and solve them with the same, single-minded focus: finding the smartest way to achieve the biggest impact.

Explore Firm Details
"Yes, we can!" A bold narrative, doubling down on international issuers and a deep dive on liquidity… listen into the latest Mergerspresso soundbite for AG's three-point manifesto for reinvigorating the UK's capital markets.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Simon Wood and Lucy Robson

1681584a.jpg

Access the transcript

Simon Wood: "Yes, we can!" Positivity and optimism carried Barack Obama who's in town this month to the White House... and they're exactly what's needed for the UK's capital markets. Welcome back to Mergerspresso, I'm Simon Wood.

Lucy Robson: And I'm Lucy Robson. We have long been positive about the future for the UK's equity markets. It's all about the right positioning. So here's our three-point manifesto to invigorate the UK's capital markets.

Simon Wood: One: London needs a narrative. Who are we playing for? The US will always be the home of mega-cap and big tech stocks... but there's a huge market beyond that. London leads the way on financial services, and midcaps get lost in the US. List in London and you're a major story. List in the US and you're barely a blip.

Lucy Robson: Two: International attraction. Court global issuers, as well as domestic. And secondary listings are just as key. International presence is a hallmark of credibility – a halo effect, bringing capital and demanding to be taken seriously. And yes, streamlining annual reporting and revisiting stewardship are critical here.

Simon Wood: Three: Liquidity. We need a deep dive on liquidity initiatives. Noting can be off-limits: pension reform, stamp duty breaks, tax deductible listing costs and incentives for retail shareholders. One bullet solution is unlikely: we need a carefully mixed cocktail of options.

Lucy Robson: So easy, then! London's fundamentals remain strong: it's a leading global financial hub, the world's second-largest equities market on many metrics and an existing pool of internationally diversified issuers.

Simon Wood: Absolutely. So get these initiatives right, and London's equity markets will be set up for years to come.

Lucy Robson: Yes, we can! Drop your views in the comments. Mergerpresso will be running more soundbites on London's capital markets through the autumn. So catch you next time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Simon Wood
Simon Wood
Photo of Lucy Robson
Lucy Robson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More