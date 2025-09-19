Ahead Of The Curve — The Modernizing Of The UK Financial Crime Framework

The Second Economic Crime Plan sets out the UK government's three-year strategy to transform the UK's response to economic crime and related regulatory measures.

Key initiatives include the reform of the Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs) and the introduction of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA). In support of its long-standing priority to fight financial crime, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been updating its Financial Crime Guide and has published finalized guidance on the treatment of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

In this webinar our experts explored these key changes and their potential impact for financial services firms, as well as looking at the latest National Risk Assessment (NRA)of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing 2025.

