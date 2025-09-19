ARTICLE
19 September 2025

Ahead Of The Curve — The Modernizing Of The UK Financial Crime Framework

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The Second Economic Crime Plan sets out the UK government's three-year strategy to transform the UK's response to economic crime and related regulatory measures.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Thomas Donegan,Nikki Johnstone,Katie Stanton
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Second Economic Crime Plan sets out the UK government's three-year strategy to transform the UK's response to economic crime and related regulatory measures.

Key initiatives include the reform of the Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs) and the introduction of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA). In support of its long-standing priority to fight financial crime, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been updating its Financial Crime Guide and has published finalized guidance on the treatment of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs).

In this webinar our experts explored these key changes and their potential impact for financial services firms, as well as looking at the latest National Risk Assessment (NRA)of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing 2025.

Watch The modernizing of the UK financial crime framework webinar

View The modernizing of the UK financial crime framework slides

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas Donegan
Thomas Donegan
Photo of Nikki Johnstone
Nikki Johnstone
Photo of Sarah Hitchins
Sarah Hitchins
Photo of Katie Stanton
Katie Stanton
Photo of Kirsty Taylor
Kirsty Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More