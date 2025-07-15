Welcome to the Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.

Key developments in June 2025:

30 June

Investment Advice: The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") published a consultation paper (CP25/17) on proposals for a new form of support for consumers' pensions and retail investments decisions.

27 June

UK Listing Rules: The FCA published the UK Listing Rules (Amendment) Instrument 2025, which makes amendments to the UK Listing Rules (UKLR) regarding related party transactions by closed ended investment funds.

FCA Handbook: The FCA published Handbook Notice 131, which sets out changes to the FCA Handbook.

26 June

Payments / E Money: The FCA published a new webpage containing the findings of its multi firm review of risk management, and wind down planning at e money and payment firms.

UK Economic Growth: The Prudential Regulatory Authority ("PRA") published a report on its approach to its secondary objectives of competitiveness and growth.

25 June

ESG: The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero published a consultation on climate related transition plan requirements.

24 June

Payments: The Bank of England, PRA, FCA and Payment Systems Regulator have reviewed and revised their memorandum of understanding on their roles in the regulation of payment systems in the UK.

23 June

UK Economic Growth: The UK Government published the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy 2025, a ten-year plan intended to increase business investment and grow the industries of the future, including the finances services sector.

ESG: The Council of European Union published a press release noting that it had agreed its negotiating mandate on the European Commission Omnibus proposal for a directive reducing the scope of the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive ((EU) 2024/1760) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ((EU) 2022/2464). For more information, please refer to our dedicated article on the topic here.

13 June

UK Economic Growth: The FCA published a statement to the second report of the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee on the FCA and PRA secondary objective of facilitating the UK economy's growth and international competitiveness.

MiFIR: The European Commission has adopted four Delegated Regulations containing technical standards that will enable the creation of the consolidated tape under the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation (600/2014) ("MiFIR").

11 June

Investment Advice: The FCA published a webpage relating to its new Investment Advice Assessment Tool which aims to help personal investment firms understand how it assesses the suitability of their investment advice and disclosures to consumers.

10 June

Cryptoassets / Payment Services: The European Banking Authority ("EBA") published an opinion (EBA/Op/2025/08) on the interplay between the revised Payment Services Directive ((EU) 2015/2366) ("PSD2") and the Regulation on markets in cryptoassets ((EU) 2023/1114) ("MiCA").

PISCES: The FCA published a policy statement setting out the final rules for the Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System ("PISCES") and the responses to its consultation on the same.

Artificial Intelligence: The FCA published a speech given by Jessica Rusu, FCA Chief Data, Information and Intelligence Officer, on the FCA's collaboration with Nvidia to acceleration AI innovation.

6 June

FCA Quarterly Consultation: The FCA published its 48th quarterly consultation paper (CP25/16).

5 June

Motor Finance: The FCA published a statement on its key considerations in implementing a possible motor finance consumer redress scheme. For more information, please refer to our dedicated article on the topic here.

3 June

FCA Enforcement: The FCA published a policy statement (PS25/5) on its updated Enforcement Guide and providing greater transparency on enforcement investigations relating to regulated and listed firms.

UK Stewardship Code: The Financial Reporting Council published its new UK Stewardship Code 2026 which applies to asset managers, asset owners and service providers. For more information, please refer to our dedicated article on the topic here.

EU Regulatory Framework: The EBA published a speech given by José Manuel Campa, EBA Chair, at a high-level meeting for Europe on banking supervision.

