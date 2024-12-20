ARTICLE
20 December 2024

European Insurance Market Report – FINEX And D&O Market

WTW

Contributor

European Union Finance and Banking
Louise Dennerståhl

Financial, Executive and Professional Risk

Europe rate trends: FINEX and D&O

  • Availability of abundant capacity continues to drive competition in the Western European D&O market. The Influx of new capacity beginning in early 2022 still creates competition and yielded rate deceleration throughout 2022, 2023 and 2024. We are still seeing rate decreases continuing in H2 2024.
  • The report, Securities Class Action Filings—2024 Midyear Assessment, found that plaintiffs filed 112 securities class actions in federal and state courts in the first half of 2024, an increase from the 103 class actions filed in the second half of 2023. The number of core filings—those without merger and acquisition (M&A) allegations—in 2024 H1 (110) was above the number of core filings in 2023 H2 (101) and the historical semi-annual average (96).

Louise Dennerståhl
