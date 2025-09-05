Fintech, Market Infrastructure And Payments End Of Summer 2025 Postcard

Travers Smith's Fintech, Market Infrastructure and Payments team have published an FMIP End of Summer 2025 Postcard, summarising key issues and associated high-level action points that might benefit from attention during the remaining months of 2025.

