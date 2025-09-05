ARTICLE
5 September 2025

Fintech, Market Infrastructure And Payments End Of Summer 2025 Postcard

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith's Fintech, Market Infrastructure and Payments team have published an FMIP End of Summer 2025 Postcard, summarising key issues and associated high-level action points that might benefit...
United Kingdom Technology
Natalie Lewis,Mark Evans,Harry Millerchip
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Travers Smith's Fintech, Market Infrastructure and Payments team have published an FMIP End of Summer 2025 Postcard, summarising key issues and associated high-level action points that might benefit from attention during the remaining months of 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Natalie Lewis
Mark Evans
Matt Humphreys
Harry Millerchip
James Turner
