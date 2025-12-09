Welcome To The Collective Quarterly – XCHANGE 2025 Edition

xCHANGE 2025 explored the ideas and forces shaping business today. Inspired by the power of cross-pollination - like bees in a meadow, we thrive when we move between disciplines, gathering insights and sparking ideas. This year's event brought together diverse perspectives - from law and technology to creativity and commerce - to ignite fresh thinking.

Some insights tackled everyday business challenges; others opened doors to new possibilities. One theme stood out: disruption is the baseline. Businesses that succeed will hard-wire adaptability, invest in leadership, trust and inclusion, and embed innovation, governance and cultural fluency into their operating models.

What's inside this edition

This issue captures the key takeaways from xCHANGE 2025. We dive into two headline panels: one on embedding innovation as a core operating system, and another on navigating today's complex business landscape. You'll also find exclusive interviews with two leading CEOs - Niel Bornman of Publicis Media and Carl Davies of Perry Ellis - sharing invaluable insights on leadership and adaptability.

Here's to curiosity, collaboration, and the conversations shaping what's next.

Enjoy reading!

Download here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.