Maximising Opportunity: Innovation – Do It Or Die

Rupam Davé and Scott Foster from Lewis Silkin's DCC and IP teams hosted a lively session at xCHANGE 2025 with Tobias Hooton of Stelia AI, Gabe Pereyra from Harvey AI, and Carolyn Jameson from Airalo. The discussion was a fascinating exploration of how to seize opportunities through innovation, with the panellists offering their insights into the future of AI and the ever-shifting landscape of technology.

Defining value in innovation

What does it mean to create value? For these industry leaders, it's all about making a real human impact. The focus must be on developing products that genuinely solve problems, while never resting on your laurels - constant improvement is the name of the game. The panellists agreed: innovation is not just about new ideas but about making a tangible difference.

Navigating the regulatory maze

Regulation - or sometimes the lack of it - was another hot topic. The panellists acknowledged that keeping up with the rapidly changing rules around technologies like AI, mRNA vaccines, and semiconductors is a huge challenge. Absolute compliance isn't always possible, so the key is to manage risk sensibly, lead your sector, and, where possible, help shape the regulatory conversation. Sometimes, it might even make sense to operate in regions where the rules better suit your business model. And when there's no clear regulation, look for similar situations - like data licensing - to guide your approach.

Protecting the future: legal challenges in innovation

Scott steered the conversation towards a tricky question: how do you protect something that doesn't even exist yet? Sometimes, you can put legal safeguards in place from the outset, but often you need to wait and see how things develop before formalising agreements. The discussion touched on some of the thorniest legal questions in tech today: Can you patent AI? Can AI be named as an inventor? Is it possible to secure copyright for something created by AI? The debate even veered into the philosophical - could AI be humanity's last great invention?

Turning technology into profit

Of course, innovation isn't just about ideas - it's about making them pay. Gabe shared that his company started with a traditional SaaS model but is now experimenting with revenue sharing and other approaches. Tobias highlighted the fleeting nature of today's markets: a company might only have a three-year window before the landscape shifts. The lesson? Extract value quickly, don't overspend on short-lived ventures, and don't be afraid to fail fast and move on. Carolyn added that, with such short market cycles, building a stable business that's ready for sale is more important than ever.

The thrill of innovation

What gets these innovators out of bed in the morning? For Gabe, it's the chance to combine AI with knowledge-based businesses to create truly intelligent systems. Tobias is energised by the breakneck speed of change and the promise of entirely new jobs and technologies. But he also cautioned that setting boundaries for AI is tough when we don't fully understand it - sometimes, you just have to ride the wave. Carolyn is excited by the potential of AI in medicine, solving problems that humans alone can't tackle. Rupam noted that, unlike in the past, consumer tech now often outpaces workplace technology - just look at what your smartphone can do compared to your office computer.

Looking ahead

In the end, the panellists agreed: the secret to maximising opportunity is to keep the customer experience front and centre, even as we charge into an exhilarating - and sometimes daunting - future. The world of innovation is moving fast, and those who embrace change, manage risk, and never lose sight of real-world impact will be the ones who thrive.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.