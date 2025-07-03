UK Financial Insights From Katten | Issue 23

UK Financial Insights from Katten is a monthly newsletter highlighting key noteworthy developments potentially affecting financial markets and funds in the UK and Europe.

FCA Consults on Proposals for Stablecoin Issuance and Cryptoasset Custody

By Carolyn Jackson, Nathaniel Lalone, Neil Robson, Christopher Collins, Ciara McBrien, Sara Portillo

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently published two consultations: CP25/14 on stablecoin issuance and cryptoasset custody (CP25/14), and CP25/15 on prudential requirements for cryptoasset firms (CP25/15, and together with CP25/14, the Consultations). The Consultations are the latest milestone in the FCA's roadmap for cryptoasset regulation. They build on HM Treasury's draft legislation published in April 2025, which will bring certain cryptoasset-related activities within the UK regulatory perimeter. Read about FCA stablecoins and cryptoasset consultations.

Media Quotes Terry Green on the Financial Conduct Authority's Crackdown on Finfluencers

Intellectual Property Partner Terry Green, London Deputy Managing Partner, was quoted by multiple media outlets regarding the FCA's "week of action" to crack down on illegal financial promotions by rogue "finfluencers," or social media personalities who use their platforms to promote financial products and share insights with their followers. Read about Terry's comments.

UK Data Use and Access Act Now in Force

By Trisha Sircar

On 19 June, the UK Data Use and Access Bill (DUA Bill) finally received Royal Assent and passed into law as the Data Use and Access Act 2025 (DUA Act). The DUA Act amends the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Data Protection Act 2018, and the Privacy and Electronic Communication (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (PECR). Read about the DUA Act.

Government Consultation on the Introduction of Mandatory Ethnicity and Disability Pay Gap Reporting Now Open

By Christopher Hitchins, Brigitte Weaver, Maya Sterrie

The UK government recently launched a consultation on introducing mandatory ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting for certain employers. The consultation closed on 10 June 2025 and it applied to 'large employers' and 'large public bodies' who are defined as those with 250 or more employees. The responses to the consultation will be used to inform the government's drafting of the proposed Equality (Race and Disability) Bill and ensure that the legislation gives employers a clear framework on what is required of them. Read about the key proposals discussed.

