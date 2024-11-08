HMRC Compound Penalties For Russian Sanctions And Export Control Violations Totaling £1.9m

The UK's HMRC has issued several "Notices to Exporters" with updates as to recent enforcement activity.

In one Notice, HMRC states that is has agreed three compound penalties with different entities:

"August 2024 – £402,417.75 was paid relating to the unlicensed exports of military goods controlled by The Export Control Order 2008

August 2024 – £37,743.34 was paid relating to the unlicensed exports of dual-use goods controlled by Retained Regulation 428/2009

September 2024 – £1,480,785.44 was paid relating to the unlicensed exports of military goods controlled by The Export Control Order 2008″

As ever with such penalties the nature of the offending is not given, the identity of the offender is not given, and no indication is given as to whether or not the fine includes a confiscation element for the proceeds of the crimes.

In a second Notice, HMRC describes the compound penalty:

"August 2024 – £58,426.45 was paid relating to the export of goods in breach of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019".

Again, no other details or information is provided, although HMRC notes that this is its 6th compound penalty in relation to Russian sanctions totaling £1,363,129.