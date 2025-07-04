Individual Charged With Providing Funding To Sanctioned Donetsk/Luhansk Militias

It is being reported by Reuters, (and others) that a UK-Russian dual national, Mikhail Vlasov, has today appeared in court in London charged with 8 counts of breaching the UK's Russian sanctions.

It is alleged that Mr Vlasov sent cryptocurrency (valued at £4,000) to separatist militias in Russian-occupied Ukraine that are designated persons under the UK's sanctions.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is the second criminal prosecution under the UK's post-2022 Russian sanctions.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.