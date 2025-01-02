Three Penalties Imposed By HMRC For Breaches Of Russian Trade Sanctions

On 4 November 2024, HMRC published a Notice to Exporters regarding a compound penalty of £58,426.45 imposed for breaches of Russian trade sanctions.

The Notice included the line:

"Since February 2022, HMRC has issued six compound settlements against UK companies that have breached the Russia sanctions regulations for a total of £1,363,129, including one in August 2023 for £1 million".

This struck a chord because, as captured in this blog, only three compound penalties had been publicly imposed by HMRC for breaching Russian sanctions. So a Freedom of Information request was made about the other three.

The response discloses details of three compound penalties (totalling c. £237,000) from August and September 2022 and April 2023. These had each been previously published, but had not previously been described as relating to Russian sanctions.

August 2022 – £1,000.00 was paid relating to the export of goods in breach of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This penalty was previously described as relating to "unlicensed exports of dual-use goods".

September 2022 – £19,689.20 was paid relating to the export of goods in breach of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This penalty was previously described as relating to "unlicensed exports of dual-use goods".

April 2023 – £217,012.50 was paid relating to the export of goods in breach of The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. This penalty was previously described as relating to "unlicensed exports of dual use goods".



It is unclear why these penalties were not previously described as relating to breaches of Russian sanctions.

The FOIA request also asked for the names of the individuals or companies which were the subject of the penalties; whether any had self-reported; and what (if any) confiscation of the proceeds of crime was applied. These questions were not answered.

The response is here.

