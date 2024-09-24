ARTICLE
24 September 2024

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 16, 2024

The UK has introduced updates on sanctions involving Russia, Iran, and North Korea, alongside new trade regulations, expanded export controls, and improvements to licensing systems, reflecting broader enforcement efforts.
Worldwide International Law
Authors

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

  • UK Government updates factsheet on UK support to Ukraine: On September 20, 2024, the UK Government updated a factsheet setting out the UK's support to Ukraine. Among other things, the factsheet states that the UK has sanctioned over 2,000 individuals and entities, 1,700 of which have been sanctioned since Russia's full-scale invasion, and on September 11, 2024, the UK announced sanctions on another 10 vessels in Russia's "shadow fleet". (UK support to Ukraine: factsheet - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

2. Iran Sanctions

3. North KoreaSanctions

4. Other Sanctions

  • ECJU launches LITE system: On September 17, 2024, the Export Control Joint Unit launched the public beta version of its new online system, LITE. The first services to transition from SPIRE to LITE are "Apply for a SIEL". Subject to limited exceptions, SIEL applications are now to be processed through LITE. The ECJU intends to transition all SIEL applications off SPIRE in the coming months. (NTE 2024/25: launch of the 'Apply for a SIEL' service (LITE) public beta - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).
  • ECJU announces changes to licence processing practices: On September 16, 2024, the Export Control Joint Unit issued a Notice to Exporters announcing that all enquiries will now be routed through a centrally managed mailbox and phone number from October 1, 2024. The ECJU's Licensing Unit's direct contact details will no longer be available. This reflects the ECJU's steps to modernise its processing practises. (NTE 2024/23: changes to contacting ECJU operations - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)).

