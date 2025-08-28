UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of August 18, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

UK Government adds eight entries to the UK sanctions list under the Russia sanctions regime: On August 20, 2025, the UK Government designated five entities, Grinex LLC, CJSC Tengricoin, Old Vector LLC, OJSC Capital Bank of Central Asia and Altair Holding SA, and three individuals, Leonid Shumakov, Zhanyshbek Uulu Nazarbek, Kantemir Kaparbekovich Chalbayev, under the Russia sanctions regime. According to the UK Government, these measures aim to crack down on Russia' attempts to avoid sanctions by exploiting Kyrgyz financial systems and crypto networks. (UK targets sanctions circumvention and crypto networks exploited by Russia - GOV.UK; Notice_Russia_200825.pdf).

OFSI adds three FAQs relating to its Brokerage General Licence: On August 19, 2025, OFSI added FAQs 162, 163 and 164 to its financial sanctions FAQs page to address questions around the use of licence INT/2025/6641960, which relates to non-designated persons who have made investments through designated brokers transferring their funds to a non-designated broker. Among other things, the new FAQs state that assets held in, by, or via the National Settlement Depository ("NSD") are not covered by the Brokerage General Licence and that OFSI has not changed its policy towards the NSD. (UK Financial Sanctions FAQs - GOV.UK).

Iran Sanctions

UK Government adds five entries to the UK sanctions list under the Iran sanctions regime: On August 21, 2025, the UK Government designated four entities, Petrochemical Commercial Company, Ocean Leonid Investments, Milavous Group, and Admiral Group Shipping, and one individual, Hossein Shamkhani, under the Iran Sanctions Regime. (Notice_Iran_210825.pdf).

Other Sanctions

