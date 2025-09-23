UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 15, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. Russia Sanctions UK adds four entries to the UK sanctions list and proscribes two ships under the Russia regime : On September 19, 2025, the UK added Otar Anzorovich Partskhaladze, Levan Shioyevich Vasadze, HeliCo Group LLC and Aeza International Ltd to the UK sanctions list under the Russia Regime. The UK also proscribed two ships, Bavly and Karakuz, under the Russia regime. According to the UK Government, these measures target Georgia's hidden supporters of Russia. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68cd4d98275fc9339a248a75/Notice_Russia_190925.pdf?; UK sanctions Georgia-linked supporters of Putin's illegal war in Ukraine - GOV.UK).

UK amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On September 18, 2025, the UK amended the entry for Autel Robotics Co., Ltd on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. This entity remains subject to an asset freeze. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68cbe0218c44a661b4995d34/Notice_Russia_180925.pdf) Other Sanctions OFSI issues Global News Media Activities General Licence: On September 19, 2025, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2025/7159960, which inter alia authorises persons providing News Media Services to carry out any activity reasonably necessary to effect the receipt or provision of such services, including making or receiving of certain permitted payments, subject to terms and conditions. (GL_News_and_Media_INT.2025.7159960.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68cd0c388c44a661b4995d87/PN_News_and_Media_INT. 2025.7159960.pdf)

2025.7159960.pdf)

OFSI updates Telecommunications Services General Licence: On September 19, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/1875276, which authorises the continuation of business operations involving the provision of civilian telecommunication services, subject to certain terms and conditions. OFSI removed the news media services permissions from the general licence and updated the licence to be of indefinite duration. (Telecoms_GL.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68cd05bd8c44a661b4995d85/Telecoms_GL_Publication_Notice.pdf).

On September 19, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/1875276, which authorises the continuation of business operations involving the provision of civilian telecommunication services, subject to certain terms and conditions. OFSI removed the news media services permissions from the general licence and updated the licence to be of indefinite duration. (Telecoms_GL.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68cd05bd8c44a661b4995d85/Telecoms_GL_Publication_Notice.pdf). OFSI moves General Licences relating to Intershipping Services LLC and Litasco Middle East DMCC to expired licence page: On September 19, 2025, OFSI moved General Licence INT/2025/6488808 (relating to the wind down of positions involving Litasco Middle East DMCC) and General Licence INT/2025/6397444 (relating to the wind down of activities relating to Intershipping Services LLC). (Litasco_Wind_Down_GL.pdf; Intershipping_Services_LLC_Wind_Down_GL.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/expired-general-licences#full-publication-update-history)

