Work Starts On Hydrogen Refuelling Station At Teesside International Airport

Following the success of a temporary hydrogen refuelling station at Teesside International Airport, planning permission has been secured for a permanent hydrogen refuelling station. Work is now underway, with the construction phase expected to be completed by spring.

The refuelling station is intended for use by hydrogen-powered trucks, vans, and cars, as well as for use by specialized airport ground vehicles.

As part of the Tees Valley Hydrogen Transport Hub, £8 million of UK Government funding has been provided to enable the construction of the Element 2-built hydrogen refueling station and the development of hydrogen-fueled airport ground vehicles by ULEMCo.

News of this project's advancement has landed just before the Delivering the Hydrogen Economy 2025 conference in Liverpool later this week, where we look forward to hearing more success stories of hydrogen technologies taking flight.

"We want to continue to stretch our lead at the forefront of the cleaner, healthier and safer industries of tomorrow and having this station at our airport is a huge marker laid down to the rest of the country" - Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor www.h2-view.com/...

