Are You Ready For New EU Rules About Energy Labelling For Smartphones And Tablets?

New rules come into force from 20 June 2025 which aim to enhance energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption in smartphones and slate tablets.

The rules are contained in Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/1669, which supplements Regulation (EU) 2017/1369 concerning the energy labelling of smartphones and slate tablets.

It is relevant if you sell these devices to consumers in the EU and Northern Ireland.

Smartphones and tablets will have to display information on their energy efficiency, battery longevity, protection from dust and water, and resistance to accidental drops

What does the new Regulation say in detail?

It applies to smartphones and slate tablets but excludes mobile phones and tablets with a flexible main display which the user can unroll and roll up partly or fully; as well as smartphones designed for high-security communication aimed at professional users, who are defined as any natural or legal person, to whom a product has been made available for use in the course of their industrial or professional activities.

Suppliers must ensure that each smartphone or slate tablet is supplied with a printed energy label as in the illustration. In addition, product information sheet values must be entered into the public part of the EU-wide database European Product Registry for Energy Labels, as set out in Annex V to the Regulation.

Suppliers must also provide an electronic label and product information sheet to dealers.

Dealers must display the energy label at the point of sale, including trade fairs, and provide the label and product information sheet when selling at a distance.

For online distance sales the label looks like this:

Both suppliers and dealers must ensure that visual advertisements and technical promotional materials include the energy efficiency class and the range of available energy efficiency classes with a label like this:

Timing

New rules come into force from 20 June 2025.

So businesses should review and update their marketing materials that are aimed at the EU (and NI), and ensure that they update the product register with the required information.

The European Commission will then review the regulation by 20 September 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.