Cross-firm Team Advises JLR On Major Renewable Energy Project Powering Over A Quarter Of Its UK Electricity Needs

Our Energy and Real Estate teams have advised Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on a landmark 18.2MW ground-mounted solar energy deal at its Gaydon headquarters which will supply up to 31% of the site's electricity needs. This marks a key milestone in JLR's global renewable energy strategy and supports its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions across operations by 2039.

The Gaydon solar farm spans 26 hectares and is the first of three major UK solar projects. It is complemented by biodiversity enhancements including wildflower planting and hedgerow restoration.

The broader initiative includes installations at Halewood and Wolverhampton. At Wolverhampton's Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre, a newly expanded 10.7MW rooftop array will become the largest of its kind in the UK automotive sector, generating 9,512 MWh annually - enough to power over 3,500 homes and meet nearly 40% of the site's energy needs.

Partners Helen Emmerson and Gus Wood led on the real estate and energy supply contract aspects of the Gaydon deal.

This project significantly reduces JLR's reliance on grid electricity, lowers operational costs, and supports its Reimagine strategy to become a more sustainable, modern luxury business. To date, JLR has achieved a 23.4% reduction in operational emissions compared to its FY19/20 baseline.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.