The way we talk about difference at work has changed. Diversity is no longer confined to what can be seen or easily categorised. Increasingly, attention has turned to how people think, process information and respond to their working environment.

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The way we talk about difference at work has changed. Diversity is no longer confined to what can be seen or easily categorised. Increasingly, attention has turned to how people think, process information and respond to their working environment. This is often described as neurodiversity, a term used to capture the natural variation in how human brains function.

For employers, neurodiversity can feel like unfamiliar territory. The language is evolving, the experiences are individual, and the legal framework is not always well understood. Yet the risks of getting it wrong are becoming clearer. Employment tribunals are seeing a steady rise in claims where misunderstandings about neurodivergent conditions sit at the heart of disputes over performance, behaviour and dismissal.

Understanding neurodiversity in the workplace is therefore not simply about inclusive values or good intentions. It is about recognising when everyday management decisions engage legal duties, and when a failure to pause and reflect can lead to findings of unlawful treatment.

What neurodiversity means in practice

Neurodiversity recognises that there is no single “normal” way for a brain to work. Conditions such as autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and dyspraxia are part of that spectrum. They may affect concentration, organisation, communication, sensory processing or executive function. Crucially, they affect people differently.

In a workplace setting, these differences can be subtle. An employee may struggle with prioritising tasks, find open-plan offices overwhelming, need instructions set out clearly in writing, or work best in intense bursts rather than steady patterns. None of these traits are inherently problematic. They become problematic when workplaces are built around narrow assumptions about how work should be done.

This is often where misunderstanding begins. Behaviours that sit outside established norms are framed as attitude issues or capability failings. The legal difficulty is that, for some employees, those behaviours are closely bound up with a neurodivergent condition.

The legal framework employers must navigate

The Equality Act 2010 provides the legal foundation for neurodiversity issues at work. While the Act does not refer expressly to neurodiversity, many neurodivergent conditions are capable of amounting to a disability. The key question is whether the condition has a substantial and long-term adverse effect on the individual’s ability to carry out day-to-day activities.

Where that threshold is met, employers are under a number of duties. They must not discriminate directly or indirectly. They must not treat an employee unfavourably because of something arising from their disability. They must not subject the employee to harassment related to disability. They must also consider reasonable adjustments where workplace practices place the employee at a disadvantage.

These duties apply to ordinary, everyday decisions. Performance reviews, informal feedback, disciplinary action and dismissal can all engage the Equality Act. Employers do not need to have full medical detail before these obligations arise. If they know, or ought reasonably to know, that an employee has a disability, the law expects them to act with that knowledge in mind.

Recent case law has reinforced how neurodivergent conditions should be approached under this framework. In Stedman v Haven Leisure Limited [2025] EAT 82, the Employment Appeal Tribunal provided guidance on the significance of clinical diagnoses.

The EAT indicated that a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder or ADHD reflects a clinician’s opinion that the individual has significant difficulties with day-to-day functioning. Unless the reliability of that clinical judgment is in question, the diagnosis is a relevant factor that tribunals must consider when assessing whether the condition has a substantial adverse effect.

In this case the Tribunal erred by focussing on the individual employee’s achievements such as the fact that he had been able to complete a degree and was able to perform in public instead of looking at how his condition adversely impaired his day-to-day life and everyday activities such as communication, concentration and ability to cope with change. This case is a reminder that simply because someone has achieved qualifications or career success, does not mean that they are not disabled. Disability under the Equality Act is measured by how the condition affects someone’s day-to-day life so lived experienced must be considered when assessing disability.

While this guidance is not binding, it signals a clear direction in how neurodivergent conditions are being viewed within the legal framework.

Performance management and the risk of oversimplification

Performance management is one of the areas where neurodiversity issues most often come to a head. Employers are entitled to set standards and to expect employees to meet them. They are also entitled to address underperformance. The law does not prevent that. What it does require is a degree of reflection.

Difficulties arise when performance concerns are treated as self-contained, without any consideration of whether they may be linked to a neurodivergent condition. That distinction has been central to a number of recent tribunal decisions.

In one widely reported case involving an employee with ADHD, the tribunal was asked to consider whether repeated criticisms about being “disorganised” and “chaotic” amounted to unlawful treatment. The employer maintained that it was simply addressing capability concerns. On the surface, that may sound unremarkable. Employers comment on organisation and time management every day.

The tribunal, however, looked beyond the labels. ADHD was accepted as capable of amounting to a disability under the Equality Act. The behaviours being criticised were not incidental but closely connected to the employee’s condition. By focusing on those traits as personal shortcomings, without exploring adjustments or adapting management approach, the employer treated the employee unfavourably because of something arising from her disability.

What proved decisive was not intent. There was no finding of malice. The legal failing lay elsewhere. There was no meaningful pause to ask whether the way work was structured, communicated or assessed was contributing to the difficulties being criticised. That absence of reflection ultimately fed into the tribunal’s findings.

Language, tone and harassment

The same case also illustrates how easily language can become legally significant. Under the Equality Act, harassment is defined as unwanted conduct related to a protected characteristic that has the purpose or effect of violating a person’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading or offensive environment.

In the ADHD case, the tribunal accepted that repeatedly describing the employee in pejorative terms linked to her condition contributed to such an environment. What might have been intended as frank feedback was experienced as persistent denigration. The tribunal was concerned with effect, not motive.

This is an area where employers often underestimate risk. Casual language, particularly when repeated, can take on a cumulative impact. Where that language reflects traits associated with a disability, it may cross the line into harassment even if no offence was intended.

Reasonable adjustments and workplace flexibility

The duty to make reasonable adjustments is central to neurodiversity in the workplace. It requires employers to take reasonable steps to remove or reduce disadvantages caused by workplace practices. What is reasonable will depend on context, including the nature of the role and the resources of the organisation.

In practice, adjustments relating to neurodiversity often concern how work is organised rather than what work is done. For some employees, changes to communication methods can make a significant difference. This might include providing written summaries of verbal instructions, confirming decisions and actions by email, or allowing additional time to process information before a response is expected. For others, adjustments to working environment may be more effective, such as access to a quiet space, noise-cancelling headphones, or flexibility around attending large meetings or working in open-plan areas.

Adjustments may also relate to how tasks are structured. Breaking work into smaller, defined steps with clear deadlines, providing regular structured check-ins rather than ad hoc supervision, or allowing flexibility in how priorities are managed can all be reasonable depending on the circumstances. The key is that these adjustments address the disadvantage caused by the workplace practice, not the underlying condition itself.

What the law requires is not perfection, but engagement. Employers are expected to discuss possible adjustments with the employee, to consider them properly, and to keep them under review. A blanket refusal, or a failure to consider adjustments at all, is a common feature of successful claims.

Disclosure and what employers are expected to know

Disclosure remains a sensitive issue. Many neurodivergent employees are reluctant to disclose a condition, particularly if they fear being judged or misunderstood. From a legal perspective, the duty to make adjustments arises when the employer has actual or constructive knowledge of the disability.

Constructive knowledge means that employers cannot simply avoid the issue. Where there are persistent difficulties, unexplained patterns or clear indications that an underlying condition may be involved, employers may be expected to make enquiries. Continuing to criticise or discipline an employee in those circumstances, without exploring whether support is needed, carries risk.

This does not mean that every performance issue requires medical investigation. It does mean that employers should remain alert to patterns and be prepared to have open, supportive conversations before problems escalate.

Moving towards neuroinclusive workplaces

Compliance with the Equality Act is the legal minimum. Many employers are now looking beyond that towards more neuroinclusive ways of working. This does not involve abandoning standards or lowering expectations. It involves recognising that there may be more than one way to meet them.

Managers play a critical role in this process. Awareness training, particularly around how neurodivergent conditions can present at work, can help prevent misunderstandings from hardening into conflict. Clear communication, flexibility where possible, and a willingness to revisit assumptions about how work should be done can all make a material difference.

Neurodivergent employees often bring significant strengths, including creativity, focus in areas of interest and alternative ways of approaching problems. Workplaces that recognise and support those strengths are often more resilient and adaptable as a result.

Avoiding misunderstandings

Neurodiversity in the workplace is no longer a peripheral issue. It sits squarely within the scope of employers’ legal obligations and everyday management responsibilities. Recent tribunal decisions, including the December 2025 case involving an employee with ADHD and the Employment Appeal Tribunal’s guidance in Stedman earlier in the year, show how quickly misunderstandings can lead to findings of discrimination where neurodivergent conditions are overlooked or mishandled.

Employers who approach neurodiversity with curiosity rather than judgement are better placed to navigate these challenges. Thoughtful engagement, appropriate adjustments and careful use of language can reduce legal risk and foster more effective working relationships. In doing so, employers not only comply with the law, but create workplaces that are better equipped to benefit from difference rather than be derailed by it.

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