ARTICLE
17 December 2025

When Should Reasonable Adjustments For An Employment Tribunal Hearing Be Considered?

d
didlaw

Contributor

didlaw logo

Not just another law firm, the emphasis at didlaw has always been about providing an exceptional level of client service. This means clear and practical advice, explained in plain English. It means going the extra mile for our clients to find the right solution.

We started in 2008, focusing on helping people who were having difficulties around health and disability at work. By 2018, we were widely recognised as the UK’s leading disability discrimination lawyers.

In 2019 didlaw began a new chapter in its story. Our MD, Karen Jackson joined forces with employment barrister, Elizabeth George, to embark on the next ambitious phase of the firm’s journey.

The two women have expanded the firm’s offering to provide the same level of expertise but across all areas of employment and discrimination law. And they are committed to making didlaw a truly values-driven firm in everything that it does. You can read more about the values that drive them on our website.

Explore Firm Details
At the time of the hearing and not months in advance, said the Court of Appeal in Sharma v University of Nottingham [2025] EWCA Civ 1457.
United Kingdom Employment and HR
Elizabeth McGlone
Elizabeth McGlone’s articles from didlaw are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Law Firm and Construction & Engineering industries
didlaw are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

At the time of the hearing and not months in advance, said the Court of Appeal in Sharma v University of Nottingham [2025] EWCA Civ 1457.

Mr Sharma was a litigant in person who brought several claims in the Employment Tribunals, which were struck out on the basis that the proceedings had been conducted in an unreasonable manner. In addition, it appeared that the claimant was no longer actively pursuing the claims.

The claimant appealed the strike out of his claims to the Employment Appeal Tribunal and requested extensive adjustments, citing a number of disabilities, including heart disease, chronic pain, mental health conditions and PTSD. The requests included additional preparation time, changes to the hearing format, permission for family members to attend, technological assistance, frequent breaks and adjustments to cross-examination.

The application for adjustments was supported by GP and Community Health Nurse letters, but the EAT refused the application without a hearing on the basis that many of the requests stemmed from a misunderstanding of the EAT process, which would not, in any event, involve cross-examination. The employee appealed to the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the EAT. The section 20 Equality Act 2010 duty to make adjustments does not apply to judicial functions (paragraph 3, Schedule 3). Courts and tribunals are, however, under a common law duty to make adjustments to alleviate substantial disadvantage.

The adjustments requested by the appellant showed that the claimant had fundamentally misunderstood how an EAT appeal works. In the opinion of the Court of Appeal, ample time had been provided for case preparation in any event. The adjustments were therefore not reasonable nor were they required. The Court of Appeal went on to say that rather than attempting to make provision for adjustments many months in advance (such as hearing breaks, technological assistance), they should be addressed by the court/tribunal applying the common law duty of fairness in the light of the circumstances when the hearing takes place.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Elizabeth McGlone
Elizabeth McGlone
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More