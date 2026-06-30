June's Future Of Work Round-up

The Open University's latest Business Barometer report uncovers how persistent skills shortages across UK organisations are creating ripple effects on employee wellbeing and operational capacity. The research examines employer perspectives on retention strategies, recruitment challenges, and training investments, while investigating whether young talent could provide solutions to the widening skills gap.

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Welcome to the June edition of the Future of Work Hub newsletter - a snapshot of the latest thinking on the changing world of work.

As the world of work continues to evolve rapidly, our monthly newsletter brings you the latest thinking on emerging trends and how employers can best respond and prepare.

PODCAST

Psychological safety and inclusive leadership

This month, Professor Binna Kandola, co-founder and senior partner at Pearn Kandola, explores how psychologically safe working environments enable more inclusive and resilient teams to navigate ongoing uncertainty and change, and shares practical steps to help organisations put this into action.

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REPORTS

Our pick of this month's reports:

2026 AI Global Jobs Barometer

PwC’s 2026 AI Jobs Barometer reveals a ‘two-track’ global labour market in which skills like judgement and leadership are even more critical, and more highly rewarded. Notably, companies seeing the greatest AI-driven productivity gains are also increasing wages and headcount faster than those less exposed to AI.

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Employer Brand Research report

Randstad’s latest Employer Brand Research shows that UK employees want partnership, trust, and practical support, with workers prioritising work life balance, fair pay, career growth, and financial certainty. The report outlines strategies to help organisations become an employer of choice.

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Business Barometer 2026

The Open University’s most recent Business Barometer report reveals that the majority of UK organisations continue to face skills shortages which are having a knock-on effect on employee wellbeing. The report explores employers’ views on staff retention, recruitment and training, as well as the role of young people in helping address skills shortages.

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HR Monitor 2026

McKinsey’s HR Monitor report shows how economic pressures, AI disruptions, and shifting expectations are redefining effective people management. It reveals persistent structural gaps between operational planning and strategic foresight, and identifies five priority changes for leaders in the age of human-AI collaboration.

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You can access more reports on theFuture of Work Hub.

INSIGHTS

From employee voice to employee influence

Our Future@Work 2026 survey finds that while employee voice has become a recognised feature of organisational life, meaningful influence remains less embedded. We examine why influence is becoming central to organisational resilience and highlight the need to treat it as strategic intelligence shaping decisions.

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From compliance to capability

As international workforce management becomes less about responding to isolated issues, and more about building the capabilities employers need to adapt across borders, we explore four signals shaping tomorrow's international workforce from this year's Managing an International Workforce conference.

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AI at work

BCG research finds that AI is changing jobs faster than companies are reshaping operating models, with 74% of frontline employees now regular AI users. The article outlines five CEO imperatives to capture AI’s collective benefits and enhance engagement and job satisfaction.

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Bridging the AI divide

The World Economic Forum explores how tension between top-down AI enthusiasm and bottom-up worker scepticism has created a “capability overhang”. It outlines five AI-readiness archetypes and three strategies to reduce resistance and place people back at the centre.

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AI and expertise

Forbes explores how AI, digital platforms and shifting labour markets are changing what counts as expertise. As technology increasingly rewards agile thinking, continuous learning and adaptation, long-standing assumptions about stable careers and traditional pathways are being disrupted.

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IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...

Early careers and skills-based hiring

A key theme this month is how structural pressures, from skills shortages and changing job roles, are redefining how organisations attract, develop and retain people. Against this backdrop, we revisit our conversation with Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive of the Institute of Student Employers, on the shift towards skills-based hiring and the growing importance of adaptability and learning agility.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.