How To Avoid The Common Pitfalls With Settlement Agreements

Settlement agreements rarely arrive at convenient moments. They tend to surface when something has already gone wrong, when a working relationship has reached a point where it cannot realistically continue and both sides need a way out that avoids further damage.

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Settlement agreements rarely arrive at convenient moments. They tend to surface when something has already gone wrong, when a working relationship has reached a point where it cannot realistically continue and both sides need a way out that avoids further damage. Used carefully, they can provide certainty, protect the business from future claims and allow an employee to leave with dignity rather than resentment.

Because these agreements sit outside everyday HR processes, mistakes are common. Some are technical, others stem from timing or tone, but all have the potential to undermine the certainty a settlement agreement is supposed to deliver. For employers, understanding how things unravel in practice is just as important as understanding what the law requires on paper.

Treating the settlement agreement as a standard template exercise

One of the most common missteps is assuming settlement agreements are largely interchangeable documents. Templates have their place, particularly for structure, but no two employment situations unfold in the same way. Agreements that are not adjusted to reflect the specific circumstances often create problems later.

If an agreement fails to reflect how employment actually ended, what issues were raised along the way, or what concerns the employee expressed, gaps begin to appear. An unresolved grievance or a disputed bonus entitlement may seem peripheral at the time, but these are precisely the points employees tend to return to later. What felt like a concluded exit can quickly become a reopened dispute.

A well drafted settlement agreement should reflect reality. It should sit comfortably alongside what has happened in practice and address genuine areas of sensitivity rather than relying on generic wording to do all the work. Employers who take the time to tailor the agreement at this stage are far more likely to achieve the clean break they are hoping for.

Mishandling the conversation before the agreement is proposed

How a settlement agreement is introduced often matters as much as the terms themselves. Difficulties tend to arise where the prospect of settlement is raised abruptly, without explanation, or in a way that feels like an ultimatum.

Although there are legal protections around without prejudice and protected conversations, they are not absolute and should not be treated as a safety net. Where settlement discussions are too closely tied to performance management or disciplinary processes, employers can inadvertently generate evidence that later works against them.

Handled properly, settlement discussions should feel measured and proportionate. Employees should be given space to consider what is being proposed, to seek independent advice and to respond without pressure. In practice, this approach often leads to more constructive negotiations and a quicker, more durable resolution.

Overlooking the statutory requirements for a valid agreement

For a settlement agreement to be legally binding, certain statutory conditions must be met. Most employers are broadly aware of these, but practical oversights still occur, particularly where agreements are prepared quickly or managed internally without advice.

The agreement must clearly identify the claims being settled. The employee must receive advice from an appropriate independent adviser, and that adviser must be properly insured. If any of these elements are missing, the agreement may not achieve what the employer expects, even if both parties believed matters had been resolved.

It is also important not to assume that a signature alone brings finality. Ambiguous wording or technical defects can significantly weaken an agreement’s protective value. In many cases, early legal input prevents much more costly problems from emerging later.

Getting tax treatment wrong, or being unclear about it

Tax is a frequent source of dispute in settlement agreements. Payments are often made up of several elements, including notice pay, accrued holiday, compensation and, in some cases, ex gratia sums. Each can attract different tax treatment.

Problems tend to arise where agreements fail to explain how payments are categorised, or where assumptions are made about tax exemptions that no longer apply. If HMRC later takes a different view, the financial consequences can fall back on the employer.

Clear drafting matters here. Settlement agreements should explain which payments are subject to deductions and which, if any, are intended to be paid tax free, based on current rules rather than outdated practice. Transparency at this stage also helps avoid misunderstandings once payments are processed.

Failing to think carefully about confidentiality and reputation

Confidentiality clauses are often treated as routine, but they raise increasingly sensitive issues in practice. Employers need to balance the desire for discretion with legal and ethical obligations, particularly in light of greater scrutiny around how confidentiality provisions are used.

Overly broad clauses may be unenforceable and can attract unwanted attention if challenged. Language that appears to restrict legitimate disclosures can create reputational issues that outweigh any perceived benefit. At the same time, failing to address confidentiality at all may leave commercially sensitive information exposed.

A carefully drafted clause should be precise about what is confidential and what is not. It should reflect current guidance, preserve the employee’s ability to make protected disclosures and avoid language that could later be criticised as heavy handed or unclear.

Assuming restrictive covenants will automatically be enforceable

Settlement agreements often restate or extend existing restrictive covenants, such as non compete or non solicitation obligations. There is sometimes an assumption that including these provisions in a settlement agreement strengthens their enforceability.

In reality, enforceability still turns on reasonableness. Restrictions must be proportionate and no wider than necessary to protect legitimate business interests. A covenant that is too broad may not be upheld, regardless of where it appears.

Settlement negotiations provide an opportunity to revisit whether restrictions remain appropriate. A clause that made sense at the point of recruitment may no longer be defensible given the employee’s role or future plans. Adjusting restrictions at this stage can significantly reduce the risk of later disputes.

Rushing the process to achieve a quick exit

When relationships have broken down, the instinct to resolve matters quickly is understandable. Settlement agreements can offer an efficient route to resolution, but rushing the process often creates avoidable risk.

Employees who feel pressured are more likely to disengage or to challenge the agreement later. Practical issues, such as handover arrangements or agreed communications, may also be overlooked.

Allowing time for discussion, advice and reflection supports both the legal validity of the agreement and the practical reality of the exit. In many cases, a slightly slower process leads to a smoother outcome.

Avoiding overreliance and addressing underlying issues

Settlement agreements should not be used in isolation. They sit within a wider framework of employment practices and organisational culture. Overreliance on them can point to deeper issues that, left unaddressed, continue to surface.

But used appropriately, settlement agreements remain a valuable tool. They allow employers to resolve disputes pragmatically, manage change and protect the business while treating individuals fairly. Approached with care and context, they support not just legal certainty, but long-term credibility.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.