UK Government Increases Minimum Wage Rates Effective April 2026: What Employers Need To Know

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The Government of UK has recently revised the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and National Living Wage (NLW) rates effective 1st April 2026. These rates are updated Annually and come into force on the first day of April across United Kingdom.

The revised rates for the year 2026 have been introduced through the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2026, which amend the National Minimum Wage Regulations 2015.

The current hourly rates effective 01.04.2026 are as follows:

Age group Previous rates (in £ per hour) Current Rates (in £ per hour) 21 years and over (National Living Wage) 12.21 12.71 18 years to 20 years 10.00 10.85 Under 18 years 7.55 8.00 Apprentice 7.55 8.00

Key takeaways:

The NLW for workers aged 21 years and above stands increased from £12.21 to £12.71 per hour effective 1 April 2026.

Workers who qualify for the NMW at a different rate

18 or over (but not yet aged 21) increases from £10.00 to £10.85 per hour

Under the age of18 increases from £7.55 to £ 8.00 per hour

Apprenticeship rate increases from £7.55 to £8.00 per hour

Employers who provide living accommodation to their workers can offset up to £11.10 per day against wages for minimum wage purposes, which was previously £10.66 per day.

Compliance Action Points for Employers:

Ensure that all workers are paid as per the revised statutory rates

Update payroll systems immediately to reflect the new rates effective 1st April 2026.

Review and align employment contracts and wage structures with the revised structure.

Monitor compliance across all worker categories including younger workers and apprentices

The penalty for failing to pay the NMW to employees is as follows:

a) on conviction on indictment, to a fine, or

b) on summary conviction, to a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum

Employers must check their practices and internal policies thoroughly to ensure that they are compliant with the new revised and updated national minimum wage and national living wage rates.

Did you know?

Employers must be aware that failure to comply with the minimum wage requirement will result in penalties and enforcement actions. For instance, in March 2026 UK authorities ordered 389 employers to repay £7.3 million to around 60,000 workers and imposed £12.6 million in penalties for minimum wage breaches

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.