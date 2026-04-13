When ‘Workaholic’ Culture Meets Employment Law

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Few cases underline the reality of employment law as sharply as that of Darron Blewitt. A senior regional director who suffered a catastrophic cardiac arrest which led to him also suffering a brain injury, but then returned to work after months of recovery, only to be dismissed from his role without meaningful consultation, medical input, or procedural fairness.

In May 2025, an employment tribunal awarded him nearly £190,000, finding that his employer, Mach Recruitment Ltd, had not only discriminated against him as a disabled person but entirely failed to treat him lawfully or fairly when it mattered the most.

The case is notable not because it creates new law, but because it illuminates, in painful detail, just what happens when an employer overlooks the fundamentals. At its heart, it’s a reminder that disability discrimination is often not the result of malice, but of omission: missed steps, poor communication, and an unwillingness to ask the right questions at the right time.

A loyal director

Mr Blewitt had given years of loyal service to Mach Recruitment. In his role as Southern Regional Operations Director, he was known for working long hours, picking up calls at weekends, and staying close to the operational coalface. He had been intrinsic in helping the business to grow and had led teams across multiple sites to great success. He was committed to is career, and by his own admission, was a “workaholic” – which by all accounts, was an accurate description.

But when he collapsed suddenly in February 2020 while out walking, it was still a shock. He had suffered a cardiac arrest, and though he was resuscitated, the oxygen deprivation left him with a brain injury that affected his memory, cognition, speech, fatigue levels and mental wellbeing.

Despite this, he returned to work later that year, hoping to contribute in a limited capacity while continuing his recovery. But the work he returned to was not the same, and neither was his employer’s attitude. He struggled to get clarity on expectations. Scheduled meetings were cancelled at short notice. Requests for feedback or support were either met with delay or complete silence. Crucially, there was no referral to occupational health. No plan for a phased return. No documented consideration of whether his role could be adjusted. By Mr Blewitt’s own evidence, he was left largely to his own devices.

From silence to severance

It wasn’t until September 2022, more than two years after his collapse, that the situation came to a head. He was told his role was under review, but just few days later, that position changed again. In a Microsoft Teams meeting, lasting less than 15 minutes, he was informed that he was being dismissed on grounds of ill health. No prior warning. No medical evidence. No paperwork. No opportunity to respond. He was simply told it was best for everyone if he moved on.

That act was swift, unceremonious and unsupported, and this was the basis of his claim. Tellingly, Mach Recruitment did not attend the tribunal hearing and therefore its defence was struck out. The tribunal accepted Mr Blewitt’s account in full, and the judgment that followed was unequivocal: the dismissal was both discriminatory and unfair. There had been no reasonable adjustments. No genuine attempt to support him back into work. And no regard for process or for the requirements of the Equality Act 2010. What there had been was a long-serving employee, sidelined and ultimately discarded, because his disability was inconvenient.

What the tribunal saw (and what it didn’t)

What stands out in the judgment is the absence of consultation notes, correspondence confirming the rationale for dismissal, or evidence of medical reports being commissioned or even requested. The employer had not explored alternative roles, lighter duties, or any form of adjustment. There had been no written confirmation of dismissal, no appeal process, and no meaningful attempt to engage with the reality of Mr Blewitt’s condition.

The Tribunal judge concluded that Mr Blewitt had effectively been dismissed because the company found his ill health time consuming and difficult to manage. Based on this, the tribunal’s conclusions were somewhat predictable under the existing legal framework. It found that Mr Blewitt met the legal definition of disability and had been treated unfavourably because of something arising from that disability, contrary to section 15 of the Equality Act 2010. That legislation places several core duties on employers once they know (or ought reasonably to know) that an employee is disabled.

Firstly, employers must not treat disabled employees less favourably because of the effects of their condition, unless that treatment can be objectively justified. Secondly, they must make reasonable adjustments to remove or reduce disadvantage at work. That might include changes to hours, duties, location, equipment, or performance expectations. These duties are proactive: the employer cannot wait to be asked or rely on ignorance. The law expects engagement, evidence, and a willingness to adapt.

In Mr Blewitt’s case, none of these expectations were met. There was no exploration of adjustments, no structured support, and no justification offered for dismissing him. The tribunal found that the failings were not just procedural, they were discriminatory.

What should have happened

What’s striking is how avoidable this outcome was. An employer faced with an employee returning from a major health event should take several practical steps, not just to manage legal risk, but to act responsibly.

At the point of return, the company should have commissioned an occupational health report, assessing Mr Blewitt’s ability to carry out key duties and identifying what support might help him do so. That report should have informed a phased return-to-work plan, ideally involving line management, HR and, where needed, an external adviser. The employer should have met with Mr Blewitt to discuss his own views on his capacity and to agree any necessary adjustments to workload, hours or expectations.

If over time it became clear that he could not return to his former role in full, the company should have explored alternatives, whether that was adjusted duties, redeployment, or a longer-term review period. If, ultimately, those routes had been exhausted, and dismissal was genuinely considered necessary, the process should have involved formal consultation, a written explanation, medical evidence, and a right of appeal. It should never have taken place in a short online meeting with no paper trail and no warning.

Process, culture and the cost of misjudgement

This was not a case of outright hostility. But in many ways, that’s what makes it so troubling. It reflects a passive erosion of responsibility – a tendency to disengage from difficult conversations, to avoid confronting the legal duties that illness can trigger, and to treat health-related absence as a managerial inconvenience rather than a moment requiring care and structure.

Mr Blewitt’s history with the company was not contentious. He had not raised grievances, refused work, or caused disruption. On the contrary, he had tried to return. He had asked for feedback. He had waited for the company to suggest a path forward. In the end, what the tribunal saw was not a calculated decision to remove him, but an abdication of responsibility that was no less damaging for being quiet.

The cost was nearly £190,000 in compensation, reputational damage, and a damning public judgment that was entirely avoidable.

A better way forward

Employers navigating complex health-related issues often feel unsure about what’s expected. But the law does not require perfection. It asks for process. It asks for evidence. It asks for a mindset of reasonable support and a willingness to engage with medical advice. When those foundations are in place, even difficult outcomes can be defended.

At Buckles, we work with employers who want to do this properly. That means advising on capability processes, reasonable adjustments, phased returns and how to document decision-making in a way that respects both legal duties and employee dignity. The goal isn’t just risk mitigation. It’s good business. And as the Blewitt case reminds us, it’s also a question of decency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.