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14 April 2026

Pay Attention - Episode 18: Fifty States Of Pay - What The US Can Teach Europe About Pay Transparency (Podcast)

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Lewis Silkin

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In this episode, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Lulu Seikaly from Payscale to unpack the US experience. They explore how state-level laws are working in practice and the challenges employers are facing.
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The US has become a real-world test case for pay transparency, with states rolling out their own versions of rules on salary disclosure, pay equity, and hiring practices. But what's actually changed, and what hasn't?

In this episode, Tom Heys and David Lorimer are joined by Lulu Seikaly from Payscale to unpack the US experience. They explore how state-level laws are working in practice and the challenges employers are facing.

They also look ahead to Europe's Pay Transparency Directive: how it compares to the US approach, where it may run into trouble, and what employers should be doing now to prepare.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Tom Heys
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David Lorimer
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